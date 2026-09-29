Burkina Faso starts refining its own gold as Traoré opens new plant
The facility has an initial capacity of 164 tonnes of gold a year, with plans for a second phase that will raise its annual processing capacity to 515 tonnes.
The facility has an initial capacity of 164 tonnes of gold a year, with plans for a second phase that will raise its annual processing capacity to 515 tonnes.
The junta also accused France of harbouring “neo-colonial ambitions, made evident by its active support for subversive networks and the terrorists who are plunging our country and the Sahel into mourning”.
The operation, known as Operation Pangea XVIII and conducted between March 10 and March 23,2026, also led to 269 arrests and the dismantling of 66 criminal groups involved in the trafficking of falsified and unapproved medical products.
In January, the authorities went further by banning all political parties, describing the move as part of a broader effort to rebuild state institutions and reshape governance in the country.
HRW finds President Traoré and six senior military commanders "may be liable as a matter of command responsibility for grave abuses and should be investigated". It also says five jihadist leaders may be culpable.
The case was prosecuted under Project Safe Childhood, a US Justice Department program launched in 2006 to address sexual exploitation of children. Authorities said the abuse occurred in 2022 and 2023 in Ouagadougou, where Mara was stationed at the US embassy.
Burkina Faso has seen a wave of attacks across its northern and eastern regions over the past four days. Military leaders, who assumed power promising to curb jihadist violence, have not published an official death toll for the latest attacks, though they insist the situation is under control.
The decision by the military rulers who seized power in September 2022 is the latest move to tighten control following the suspension of political activities after the coup.
Damiba, who took power through a coup in 2022 but was overthrown eight months later by Ibrahim Traoré, was handed over on Saturday, the Togolese justice ministry confirmed.
The sophisticated plan had been hatched by Lt Col Paul Henri Damiba, the military officer ousted by Traoré in September 2022, the security minister said in a late-night broadcast.
Algeria face DR Congo and Ivory Coast meet Burkina Faso on Tuesday as AFCON 2025’s Round of 16 concludes, with the final two quarter-final places on the line.
In separate letters shared late on Tuesday December 30, 2025, both countries emphasised that the new measures were aimed at applying the same rules to Americans travelling to their countries as their citizens face when travelling to the US.
The aircraft touched down in Bobo-Dioulasso, Burkina Faso’s second-largest city, which the Nigerian Air Force said was the closest airfield to ensure the plane’s safety. However, the account from the three Sahel countries, formally known as the Alliance of Sahel States (AES), disagreed, insisting the plane had entered Burkina Faso without permission and had been forced to land.
Several African nations have cooperated with US deportation plans in recent months. Eswatini, Ghana, Rwanda, and South Sudan have all received deportees, while Nigeria, like Burkina Faso, refused to accept them. Earlier this week, Eswatini received ten deportees, adding to a prior group of five that the US described as serious criminals.
The announcement, made in a joint statement by the military-led governments, intensifies the Sahel nations’ breakaway from Western institutions.
Capt Traoré, who seized power in a 2022 coup, has positioned himself as a Pan-Africanist leader, often criticising colonial influence and the West.
Burkina Faso has endured a jihadist insurgency since 2015, with groups linked to al-Qaeda and the Islamic State killing thousands and forcing millions from their homes
Local giants AS Sonabel leads club representation with four players, reflecting their strong domestic performances, while Majestic SC, ASFB, USFA, and Rahimo FC, each contribute three players to the squad
Much of Traoré’s fame has been built on the back of strong social media campaigns.