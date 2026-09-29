Skip to content
Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Burkina Faso

Burkina Faso attack leaves seven Ghanaian traders dead
Global Affairs

Burkina Faso attack leaves seven Ghanaian traders dead

Burkina Faso has seen a wave of attacks across its northern and eastern regions over the past four days. Military leaders, who assumed power promising to curb jihadist violence, have not published an official death toll for the latest attacks, though they insist the situation is under control.

By
Burkina Faso detains Nigerian officers over emergency landing, cites airspace breach
Global Affairs

Burkina Faso detains Nigerian officers over emergency landing, cites airspace breach

The aircraft touched down in Bobo-Dioulasso, Burkina Faso’s second-largest city, which the Nigerian Air Force said was the closest airfield to ensure the plane’s safety. However, the account from the three Sahel countries, formally known as the Alliance of Sahel States (AES), disagreed, insisting the plane had entered Burkina Faso without permission and had been forced to land.

By
Burkina Faso rejects US deportation proposal, visa services suspended
Global Affairs

Burkina Faso rejects US deportation proposal, visa services suspended

Several African nations have cooperated with US deportation plans in recent months. Eswatini, Ghana, Rwanda, and South Sudan have all received deportees, while Nigeria, like Burkina Faso, refused to accept them. Earlier this week, Eswatini received ten deportees, adding to a prior group of five that the US described as serious criminals.

By
Burkina Faso name 25 man CHAN squad
Sports

Burkina Faso name 25 man CHAN squad

Local giants AS Sonabel leads club representation with four players, reflecting their strong domestic performances, while Majestic SC, ASFB, USFA, and Rahimo FC, each contribute three players to the squad

By