DCI investigates disputed Ruai land after complaint over alleged illegal construction

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations has stepped in to resolve a land ownership dispute in Ruai after opening a probe into conflicting claims over a parcel where construction works have now been stopped as detectives review documents from both sides.

The issue began after Catherine Wanderi reported that building activity was taking place on land she believes belongs to her. She filed a complaint at DCI Ruai on April 24, 2026, stating that “an unidentified individual had commenced construction on her parcel of land.”

Detectives later visited the site on April 28 and directed her to “record a formal statement and present supporting documentation.” Although she initially went to the station, she did not complete the statement process at that time.

The matter gained wider attention after “a video went viral on social media platforms alleging that her piece of land had been unlawfully taken,” prompting investigators to escalate the inquiry.

Abdilatif Abdikadir was later summoned by detectives and recorded a statement on May 2. He also submitted documents, including a lease certificate, to support his claim that he legally acquired the land in 2017 through a transaction facilitated by Embakasi Ranching Company.

He maintained that the purchase was done through proper procedures and supported by records.

Investigators confirmed that Abdikadir “has since been directed to halt all construction activities pending the conclusion of investigations.”

Wanderi returned to the DCI offices in Ruai on May 4, where she recorded her statement and submitted additional documents, including a share certificate from the same company.

An inquiry file has now been opened as detectives work to establish the rightful owner of the disputed land. The DCI, which is handling the matter, has assured both parties of “a fair, impartial, and thorough investigation,” while urging the public to “refrain from drawing conclusions based on unverified online content” as the probe continues.