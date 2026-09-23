Three arrested as police seize 187kg bhang worth Sh5.6m in Ruai
The recovered narcotics have been secured as exhibits as investigations into the suspected drug trafficking operation continue.
The recovered narcotics have been secured as exhibits as investigations into the suspected drug trafficking operation continue.
According to detectives handling the cases, the suspects allegedly relied on an anonymous TikTok account to engage women online before arranging to meet them in person.
In a public notice, the utility company said the disruption was caused by a major leakage detected on the NCT Fresh Water Pipeline at Riabai, near Rigiiti in Kiambu County.
The arrest followed weeks of investigations into attacks that left several families traumatised and resulted in the death of a resident who responded to one of the incidents
The Directorate of Criminal Investigations has launched investigations into a disputed parcel of land in Ruai after a complaint by Catherine Wanderi, with construction halted while detectives verify ownership claims.