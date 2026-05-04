Nandi Senator files motion to suspend or cut ex-president Uhuru's retirement benefits

Nandi Senator Samson Cherarkey has filed a motion in the Senate seeking to suspend or reduce retirement benefits for former President Uhuru Kenyatta, citing alleged continued involvement in partisan politics in violation of the Presidential Retirement Benefits Act.

In a motion presented to the Thirteenth Parliament (Fourth Session) on May 4, 2026, Senator Cherarkey argues that the law is intended to preserve the dignity and neutrality of retired heads of state.

“The Presidential Retirement Benefits Act provides for the granting of pension and other retirement benefits to former holders of the office of President upon ceasing to hold office, with the intention of safeguarding the dignity of the office and ensuring that retired Presidents remain non-partisan and available for national advisory roles,” the motion stated.

It further noted that Section 4 of the Act allows Parliament, through a two-thirds majority resolution, to withdraw or reduce benefits if a retired President is found to engage in conduct inconsistent with the law.

The Senator also cited Section 6, which restricts former Presidents from active political party engagement beyond a prescribed period, requiring them instead to maintain a neutral advisory role.

“Such actions, if established, amount to active engagement in political party activities contrary to the spirit and letter of the Act, thereby undermining the rationale for the continued enjoyment of publicly funded retirement benefits,” the motion read.

Cherarkey specifically accused Mr Kenyatta of attending political rallies and issuing statements perceived as partisan.

“The former President Uhuru Kenyatta has… been publicly reported and widely documented to have actively participated in partisan political processes, including attending and addressing political rallies… and issuing public statements perceived as endorsing or opposing political actors and parties,” it added.

The motion called for an audit of public funds allocated to the former President and proposes that recovered funds be redirected to public welfare.

“This House resolves that the Office of the Auditor-General… undertake a comprehensive audit… and submit a report within sixty (60) days,” it said.

The debate comes amid renewed political scrutiny of the former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s public engagements since leaving office.

At a recent Jubilee Party event, he reportedly addressed party leaders via phone, remarks that were widely interpreted as political commentary, triggering sharp reactions within Kenya’s political circles.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen had previously criticised the former President’s post-retirement political tone, saying: “Suddenly you’ve become very clever… He is now the one to lecture us and ask the youth to demonstrate, yet he was the president just recently. This exploitation of our young people is not right.”

The proposal is expected to spark heated debate in the Senate, where supporters argue for strict enforcement of retirement laws, while critics are likely to view it as politically motivated.