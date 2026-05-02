Matiang’i faults blocking of TuKo Kadi concert, warns on civic freedoms

Concerns over the shrinking space for public gatherings have emerged after Jubilee Deputy Party Leader Fred Matiang’i criticised the reported denial of access to Uhuru Park for organisers of the TuKo Kadi concert, saying the move raises questions about fairness and respect for constitutional rights.

In a statement on Saturday, Matiang’i said the incident, which organisers claim happened despite months of preparation and clearance from authorities, paints a worrying picture about how lawful events are being handled.

"The reported blocking of the TuKo Kadi concert team from accessing Uhuru Park, despite months of compliance with all required approvals, is deeply troubling," he posted.

He urged those involved in regulating public events to act with tolerance and consistency, especially when dealing with initiatives driven by young people.

Matiang’i said the matter goes beyond the planned concert, warning that denying access to events that have followed laid down procedures could weaken trust in public systems. He added that such actions risk sending a message that due process may not be enough to guarantee fairness.

He noted that repeated incidents of this nature could be viewed as interference with legitimate civic activity.

“When lawful, youth-driven initiatives are frustrated in this manner, it raises serious concerns about the direction we are taking as a country,” he said, adding that continued vigilance and civic awareness are necessary to safeguard constitutional freedoms.

He further called for stronger civic education efforts, saying young people must be equipped to understand their rights and remain active in defending them within the law.

Matiang’i stressed that upholding tolerance is essential in preserving unity and confidence in institutions, cautioning against actions that may discourage public involvement.

"Kenya must be a nation where rules are respected, opportunities are protected, and every voice is allowed to be heard," he said.

The remarks follow complaints by comedian and activist Eric Omondi, who said his team was blocked from accessing Uhuru Park ahead of the scheduled TuKo Kadi concert.

Omondi said they arrived early on Friday ready to begin preparations but were stopped at the venue, despite what he described as full compliance with all requirements.

“This morning (Friday), we went to Uhuru Park to set up, but we were not allowed. We were stopped from accessing it despite having done everything. We started this process long ago,” he said.

He explained that the event, which is free and focused on civic engagement, had been planned in coordination with several agencies, including county officials, police leadership and electoral bodies.

Following the setback, he said discussions with authorities were still ongoing, as organisers explore other options, including a possible move to Kenyatta Avenue, subject to approval.

“I want to assure you that God is going to step in on our behalf. This battle now belongs to God,” he said.

TuKo Kadi is a youth-led civic campaign aimed at promoting voter registration and participation as the country prepares for the 2027 general elections.