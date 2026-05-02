Omanga loses board seat as Ruto reshuffles state agencies in new Gazette notice

A fresh round of leadership changes has been rolled out across government institutions following the latest Kenya Gazette notice, affecting state corporations, regulatory bodies, the Judiciary and education sector in a wide administrative shake-up involving new appointments, re-appointments and removals.

Former nominated senator Millicent Omanga has been removed from the board of Kenya Shipyards Limited, ending her service at the state corporation barely a year after she was appointed in January 2025. The change was confirmed in a notice issued by Defence Cabinet Secretary Soipan Tuya dated April 30, 2026.

In the legal sector, President William Ruto has extended the terms of Moses Cheboi, Peter Nyaga and Mueni Kalola as commissioners of the Advocates Complaints Commission for another three years starting April 30, 2026, under powers drawn from the State Corporations Act and the Advocates Act.

At the same time, Ngeny Biwott has been retained as non-executive chairperson of the Kenya National Accreditation Service board for an additional three-year term.

Within the Interior ministry, Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has overseen changes at the Directorate of Registration of Persons. Gilbert Benjamin Kitiyo has been appointed principal registrar effective January 14, 2026, replacing Christopher Wanjau, whose appointment has been revoked.

The education sector has also seen restructuring under Cabinet Secretary Julius Migos Ogamba, with new and renewed appointments to several national polytechnic councils.

At Kisii National Polytechnic, Santino Ocharo Ratemo has been appointed non-executive chairperson, while Jackline Mumbi Gitundu joins the council as a member. Sharon Sabato and Marwa Stephen Muniko have been re-appointed to continue serving on the board.

At Sigalagala National Polytechnic, Genevieve Atamba Mwayuli has been named chairperson, with Victor Keraro Nyarangi joining as a new council member. Vitalis Wekesa Sikuku and Phoebe Mumbua Mutua have retained their positions following re-appointment. Ondongo Sylus Were has also been re-appointed to the council of Kitale National Polytechnic.

In the regional development sector, Cabinet Secretary Beatrice Askul has re-appointed Nkaesha Naikuni and appointed William Larus to the board of the Ewaso Ng’iro South River Basin Development Authority for new three-year terms.

The Judiciary also featured in the Gazette notice, with Chief Justice Martha Koome confirming tribunal appointments through the Judicial Service Commission. Anne Nderu has been appointed chairperson of the Public Benefit Organisations Disputes Tribunal, while Carolyne Mboku will head the HIV and AIDS Tribunal.

Separately, Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Kiringa Ruku has announced new regulatory measures under the Gambling Control Act, 2025, adding to ongoing reforms in the betting sector.

The latest Gazette notice reflects a broad realignment across government institutions, combining fresh appointments, renewals and removals across several sectors.