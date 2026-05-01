Labour Day: Ruto highlights infrastructure as key to jobs and development

President William Ruto has said Kenya’s push for major infrastructure projects is at the centre of his government’s plan to create jobs, grow the economy and improve connections across the country, as he defended ongoing road, rail and housing developments during Labour Day celebrations in Vihiga County.

He said the programmes, which include key roads, railway expansion and affordable housing, are designed to open up regions, support trade and create employment opportunities for citizens in different parts of the country.

Speaking on Friday during Labour Day celebrations in Vihiga, he pointed to major projects such as the Rironi-Malaba corridor, the extension of the Standard Gauge Railway and the Affordable Housing Programme, saying they are helping drive jobs, improve movement and strengthen economic activity.

Ruto highlighted road, rail, and housing projects, including the Rironi-Malaba corridor, SGR expansion and affordable housing, saying they are unlocking employment, boosting trade and connecting regions to spur inclusive growth.

“As a necessity improved transport links will ease long-standing travel difficulties in the region.

“The traffic nightmare that has long confronted those travelling to this region during peak periods will soon be a thing of the past, replaced by smoother, faster, and more reliable connectivity,” he said.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi (left) and President William Ruto during Labour Day celebrations in Vihiga County on May 1, 2026. PHOTO/PCS Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi (left) and President William Ruto during Labour Day celebrations in Vihiga County on May 1, 2026. PHOTO/PCS

He added that the road project alone is expected to generate at least 10,000 jobs for contractors, suppliers and surrounding communities.

“Along the route, this road is unlocking employment for contractors, suppliers, and communities while opening doors for trade, tourism, and investment,” he said.

On rail transport, the President said the government is expanding the Standard Gauge Railway, including the Naivasha to Kisumu line and the Kisumu-Malaba stretch.

“We have also broken ground on the 107km Kisumu-Malaba section of the SGR, completing a nearly 1,000km rail corridor from Mombasa to Malaba,” he said.

He said the expanded railway network will connect industrial and farming areas across several counties, making movement of goods easier and improving efficiency in trade and logistics.

“The extension of the Rironi-Mau Summit Road, together with the onward extension of the SGR to Malaba, represents a new generation of future-shaping infrastructure,” he said.

“These are not just transport projects; they are strategic national investments designed to unlock the full economic potential of our regions and connect Kenya more deeply to the East African corridor,” he added.

Ruto said the infrastructure agenda is expected to generate jobs, support businesses and attract investment in many sectors including transport, manufacturing and services.

“These projects will generate jobs, stimulate enterprise, and attract investment along the corridor, ranging from logistics and manufacturing to trade and services,” he said.

He added that ongoing development is part of a wider plan to ensure that economic growth benefits people across the country.

“Across the country, jobs are being created in their thousands, a clear testament to the capacity of our economy to absorb labour and expand opportunity,” he said.

The President also pointed to the Affordable Housing Programme as a key part of the infrastructure drive, saying it is not only providing homes but also creating jobs and reshaping towns and cities.

“Through the Affordable Housing Programme, we are not simply building homes; we are reshaping the face of urban development across our nation,” he said.

He said more than 273,000 housing units are currently under construction nationwide, while over 9,000 have already been completed and handed over.

“Today, more than 273,000 affordable housing units are under construction across the country, and over 9,000 have already been completed and handed over to deserving families,” he said.

He further noted that the housing programme has created large-scale employment opportunities, especially for young people, women and local communities.

“The Affordable Housing Programme has already created more than 640,000 jobs, and we are firmly on course to reach our target of one million jobs,” he said.

Ruto added that infrastructure investments are being rolled out across all 47 counties, including Vihiga, where housing and market projects are ongoing.

“Never in the history of our nation has every corner of Kenya witnessed such breadth and depth of development,” he said.

He concluded by saying that infrastructure remains the backbone of Kenya’s economic transformation, linking transport, housing and industrial growth into one national plan aimed at creating jobs and improving connectivity.