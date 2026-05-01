Ruto announces 12% wage increase for general workers, 15% for farm workers

President William Ruto used this year’s Labour Day celebrations in Vihiga County to announce a pay rise for workers across the country, raising general wages by 12% and agricultural wages by 15% as part of what he said was recognition of their role in driving the economy.

He said the decision reflects appreciation for workers’ efforts and their contribution to national growth, while also using the occasion to defend his administration’s record on employment creation, housing, healthcare expansion, and infrastructure development.

Speaking on Friday during national Labour Day celebrations in Vihiga County, The President said the increase was in recognition of the “resilience and immense contribution” of workers to the country’s growth and stability.

“I am pleased to announce a 12% increase in general wages and a 15% increase in agricultural wages to all Kenyan workers,” the Head of State said.

The celebrations marked a historic moment, as it was the first time in 60 years that Labour Day events were held outside Nairobi, shifting the national ceremony to Vihiga County in Western Kenya.

Ruto said the decision to move the national event from the capital was intentional, adding that it was meant to recognise workers in all parts of the country, especially those in rural areas who play a key role in production and the economy.

“We are here to celebrate the hands that mould our economy, the engineers that keep innovating and the resilient spirit that dares to imagine a transformed and better Kenya every day,” he said.

He further defended the performance of the economy, saying it remained stable despite global economic pressures. He pointed out that gross domestic product growth stood at 4.6%, inflation was under control, and the shilling had stabilised at around 129 to the US dollar.

“Kenya’s economy is steady, robust and resilient,” he said.

The President also highlighted government programmes aimed at creating jobs, especially for young people entering the workforce each year. He noted that about 800,000 Kenyans join the job market annually, while only around 150,000 are absorbed into the formal sector.

To address this gap, he said the government was investing in small businesses, housing, agriculture, digital jobs, overseas employment opportunities, and infrastructure projects across the country.

According to him, the affordable housing programme alone has created more than 640,000 jobs, with a target of reaching one million jobs. He added that more than 273,000 housing units are currently under construction, while over 9,000 units have already been completed.

“Our young people are at the heart of this progress,” he said, noting that nearly half of those working on housing projects are under the age of 35.

Ruto also pointed to changes in the health sector, saying coverage had expanded under the Social Health Authority. He said the number of Kenyans covered had increased from eight million under the former system, National Health Insurance Fund, to 30.8 million people.

“This is not marginal improvement. It is a fundamental shift,” he said.

On infrastructure, he highlighted ongoing road and railway developments, including the SGR and the Mau-Rironi road, which connects Nairobi to western Kenya and extends toward Malaba at the border with Uganda. He said the projects were designed to improve transport, support trade, and open up regional economies.

“These are not just transport projects. They are strategic national investments designed to unlock the full economic potential of our regions,” he said.

The President also dismissed criticism directed at his government, saying progress on the ground was clear and could not be reversed by political attacks.

“The reality is Kenya is changing,” he said. “There is no amount of sponsored headlines that is going to change the reality.”

He concluded by calling for unity and optimism, saying the country was finally moving into a phase of long-awaited transformation.