Kenya wheelchair rugby debuts at global stage

Kenya's wheelchair Rugby national team completed the 2026 Santos Wheelchair Rugby World Challenge at the State Basketball Centre in Wayville, Adelaide, South Australia on Sunday, 26 April 26, 2026, after beginning the global event on Thursday, April 23.

Kenya, making its debut at the tournament, lost their tournament opener in the national championship division 2, 33-45 against ACT Buccaneers on Thursday, a hard-fought match that ended in a narrow loss in the dying minutes.

On Friday, Kenya played against Sharks and lost, 38-54, with a clear lack of continuous steam, and the gap extended on Saturday in what would be their last game against the Enforcers, also losing that one 31-67.

Despite their loss, their efforts have been recognized and cheered widely as wheelchair Rugby is a new sport and Kenya has just taken to it, therefore using the Adelaide experience as a catapult to learn and press forward for the betterment of the sport and athletes at individual levels.

The squad that was made up of 12 players, mixed with both men and women, will definitely come back home with lessons learned after a hard-fought, though futile, tournament, but worth it moving forward.