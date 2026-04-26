UDA sets May 9 for party primaries for Ol Kalou by-election

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has announced that its party primaries for the Ol Kalou Constituency by-election will be held on May 9, 2026, with aspirants required to register through the party portal between April 27 and May 3.

In a notice issued by its National Elections Board on Sunday, the ruling party invited interested candidates to apply, stating that “Interested candidates are encouraged to apply for nomination by registering through the UDA party portal.” The registration window will “commence on Monday, April 27, 2026 and close on Sunday, May 3, 2026 at 5.00p.m.”

UDA said aspirants must complete an online registration process before making payments, noting that “registration is only considered complete after both registration and payment are successfully done through the portal.” The system will prompt candidates to pay nomination fees via M-Pesa STK push directly from the platform.

The party set nomination fees at Sh250,000 for general applicants and Sh125,000 for women, youth and persons with disabilities, with payments to be made through a designated paybill number using the aspirant’s ID number as the account reference.

UDA further directed that “a public officer who intends to contest in the By-Elections shall resign from public office on or before 31st April 2026,” in line with electoral requirements.

The announcement comes as preparations intensify for the mini-poll scheduled by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) for July 16, 2026, following the declaration of a vacancy in the Ol Kalou Constituency seat.

The vacancy arose after the death of area MP David Njuguna Kiaraho, who passed away on March 29 while undergoing treatment at Nairobi Hospital. Kiaraho had represented the constituency since 2013 and was serving his third term at the time of his death.

In a gazette notice issued on April 24, the IEBC confirmed that “there shall be a By-Elections on Thursday, 16th July, 2026” and outlined a detailed electoral roadmap, including timelines for party primaries, nominations and campaigns.

Political parties are required to submit details of their primaries and candidates by May 4, while final nominee lists must be filed by May 15. Official nominations will take place on May 25 and 26, with the campaign period running from May 25 to July 13.

The commission has also emphasized strict adherence to electoral laws, stating that “every political party, candidate and every person who participates in the election shall subscribe to and observe the Electoral Code of Conduct.”

With UDA now setting the pace for its internal process, attention is expected to shift to other parties as they line up candidates for what is shaping up to be a closely watched by-election.