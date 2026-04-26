Israel Cabinet endorses Michael Lotem as ambassador to Somaliland

Israel has approved the appointment of veteran diplomat Michael Lotem as its first ambassador to Somaliland, a move that deepens ties with the self-declared state but has triggered strong regional backlash.

Israel’s Cabinet unanimously endorsed the appointment on Sunday, following Lotem’s nomination by Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar on 15 April. The posting marks a significant diplomatic step, with Israel having recognised Somaliland in December 2025.

Lotem, a senior diplomat with extensive African experience, recently completed a three-year term as ambassador to Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Malawi and the Seychelles in August 2025. He has since been serving as Israel’s non-resident economic ambassador to Africa and previously held postings in Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan.

According to reporting by the Somaliland Chronicle, “The posting will initially be non-resident. Lotem will be based in Jerusalem rather than in Somaliland, managing the bilateral relationship through visits and direct engagement.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said his government plans “to immediately expand its relations with the Republic of Somaliland through extensive cooperation in the fields of agriculture, health, technology and economy,” signalling a broader push to formalise relations with the Horn of Africa territory.

Somalia, which considers Somaliland part of its sovereign territory, reacted angrily to the announcement. Mogadishu “categorically rejects” any attempt to grant diplomatic or political recognition to Somaliland, warning it remains an integral part of Somalia.

Its Foreign Ministry said the move “risk(s) destabilizing regional progress and emboldening divisive narratives,” underscoring long-standing tensions over Somaliland’s unilateral declaration of independence in 1991.

The decision has also drawn wider international concern. In a joint statement, foreign ministers from Algeria, Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Libya, the Palestinian Authority, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, Sudan and Turkey described Israel’s recognition as a “flagrant violation” of Somalia’s sovereignty.

International bodies have historically aligned with Somalia’s territorial integrity. The African Union has consistently maintained that Somaliland remains part of Somalia and has not recognised its independence, instead supporting Somalia’s unity and ongoing reconciliation efforts.

United Nations has also repeatedly emphasised respect for Somalia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity under international law.

Israel’s move places it among the first countries to formally engage Somaliland at ambassadorial level, potentially reshaping diplomatic dynamics in the Horn of Africa, a region already marked by fragile alliances and competing geopolitical interests.

Somaliland, a Sunni-majority territory, has in recent years sought wider international recognition while presenting itself as a stable partner in the region and expressing support for the Abraham Accords, the US-brokered normalisation framework between Israel and several Muslim-majority states.