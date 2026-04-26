Mali’s Defence Minister Sadio Camara killed amid coordinated attacks

Mali’s Defence Minister General Sadio Camara has been killed amid coordinated attacks on military sites across the country, sources told Al Jazeera.
The news on Sunday came a day after his residence in the garrison town of Kati came under attack during the simultaneous attacks launched by an al-Qaeda affiliate and Tuareg rebels on Saturday.
Camara was a central figure in the military government that seized power after back-to-back coups in 2020 and 2021.
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