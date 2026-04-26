Democracy for the Citizens Party opens applications for Ol Kalou ticket

The Democracy for the Citizens Party has invited applications for its parliamentary ticket in the Ol Kalou Constituency by-election set for July 16, 2026, with nomination fees of Sh250,000 for general applicants and Sh125,000 for youth and persons with disabilities, and a submission deadline of May 2, 2026.

In a notice issued by its National Elections Board on Sunday, the party called on “qualified and interested candidates to apply for the party ticket” for the upcoming mini-poll.

It outlined that aspirants must complete official application forms, attach the required documents and provide proof of payment of the prescribed nomination fee.

“All applications must be submitted on or before Saturday, 2nd May 2026,” the notice stated, adding that the forms are available at the party headquarters.

The by-election was announced by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission following a declared vacancy in the constituency.

In a gazette notice issued on April 24, the commission confirmed that “there shall be a By-Elections on Thursday, 16th July, 2026,” setting in motion a tight electoral calendar for political parties and independent candidates.

The vacancy arose after the death of area MP David Njuguna Kiaraho, who passed away on March 29, 2026, while undergoing treatment at Nairobi Hospital. His death marked the end of a long tenure, having served the constituency since 2013.

The IEBC has since outlined key timelines for the exercise, requiring political parties to submit the names of authorised officials and details of party primaries by May 4, 2026. Parties are also expected to resolve all intra-party disputes and submit final candidate lists by May 15.

“Candidates intending to participate in the By-Elections as independent candidates shall not have been members of any political party at least three (3) months immediately before the date of the By-Elections,” the commission stated.

Official nominations will be conducted on May 25 and 26, with disputes to be filed within 24 hours and determined within 10 days, but not later than June 5. Campaigns will run from May 25 to July 13, ahead of the poll.

The commission further emphasized that “every political party, candidate and every person who participates in the election shall subscribe to and observe the Electoral Code of Conduct,” as preparations for the by-election gather pace.