IEBC schedules Ol Kalou by-election for July 16, 2026

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission has scheduled a by-election for the Ol Kalou Constituency seat on July 16, 2026, following a declared vacancy, with candidate nominations set for May 25–26 and campaigns running until July 13.

The vacancy arose after the death of area MP David Njuguna Kiaraho, who passed away on March 29, 2026, at around 1:20 a.m. while undergoing treatment at Nairobi Hospital, a loss that was formally communicated to the National Assembly by Speaker Moses Wetang’ula. Kiaraho had served as the constituency’s representative since 2013 and was in his third term at the time of his death.

In a gazette notice issued on April 24, the commission outlined a detailed roadmap for the mini-poll, stating that “there shall be a By-Elections on Thursday, 16th July, 2026” following the declaration of the vacancy.

Political parties intending to participate are required to submit the names and specimen signatures of authorised officials, as well as details of party primaries, by May 4, 2026.

The commission further directed that parties must conclude nominations and resolve internal disputes before submitting their final candidate lists by May 15, while independent candidates must also submit their names and symbols by the same deadline.

“Candidates intending to participate in the By-Elections as independent candidates shall not have been members of any political party at least three (3) months immediately before the date of the By-Elections,” the notice states.

Official nominations will take place on May 25 and 26, with disputes arising from the exercise required to be filed within 24 hours and determined within 10 days, but not later than June 5. The campaign period will run from May 25 to July 13, with activities permitted daily between 7:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.

The commission emphasized compliance with electoral laws and the code of conduct, noting that “every political party, candidate and every person who participates in the election shall subscribe to and observe the Electoral Code of Conduct.”

Voter registration and revision in the constituency have been suspended until August 13, 2026, as preparations for the by-election gather pace.