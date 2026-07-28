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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

By-Election

Voting underway in high-interest Ol Kalou by-election
Politics

Voting underway in high-interest Ol Kalou by-election

The contest has drawn widespread interest, with nine candidates seeking to win the seat in a race expected to offer an early indication of the political contest ahead of the 2027 General Election. Among those in the race are Samuel Muchina Nyagah of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), Sammy Kamau Ngotho of the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP), and Timothy Kamau of the People's Renaissance Movement (PRM).

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IEBC schedules Ol Kalou by-election for July 16, 2026
News

IEBC schedules Ol Kalou by-election for July 16, 2026

The vacancy arose after the death of area MP David Njuguna Kiaraho, who passed away on March 29, 2026, at around 1:20 a.m. while undergoing treatment at Nairobi Hospital, a loss that was formally communicated to the National Assembly by Speaker Moses Wetang’ula.

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ODM reclaims Magarini seat as Harrison Kombe wins by-election
News

ODM reclaims Magarini seat as Harrison Kombe wins by-election

The contest unfolded as a direct duel between Kombe, supported by politicians aligned with the government, and Kenga, who had the backing of the United Opposition. Harrison Kombe had previously lost the seat in 2024 when the Supreme Court upheld a decision to nullify his 2022 election victory.

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Voting concludes amid clashes, intimidation, and low voter turnout
News

Voting concludes amid clashes, intimidation, and low voter turnout

In Baringo County, voter participation remained low during the senatorial by-election. UDA candidate Vincent Chemitei voted at Kamailel Primary School, where just 35 of 436 registered voters had turned out by early afternoon. Analysts attributed the low turnout to the withdrawal of KANU leader Gideon Moi, which reduced competition

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