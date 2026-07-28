Sammy Douglas Waweru sworn in as Ol Kalou MP
Waweru officially assumed office on Tuesday in the National Assembly after taking the Oath of Office and signing the Oath Register.
Waweru officially assumed office on Tuesday in the National Assembly after taking the Oath of Office and signing the Oath Register.
The wide margin handed DCP its first parliamentary seat since the party was formed and dealt President William Ruto's UDA a major political blow in a contest widely viewed as a key test of political support in the Mt Kenya region ahead of the 2027 General Election.
The electoral body said it was working with security agencies to identify those behind the incidents and ensure the affected areas remain calm.
In a statement issued on Thursday, Muturi urged IEBC Chairperson Erastus Ethekon and law enforcement agencies to immediately investigate allegations that voters had received cash through mobile money platforms in what he described as possible electoral bribery.
Speaking after casting his ballot at Huruma Primary School on Thursday, Muchina said the high voter turnout reflected residents' enthusiasm to exercise their democratic right and choose a leader who would represent them for the remaining term in Parliament.
The contest has drawn widespread interest, with nine candidates seeking to win the seat in a race expected to offer an early indication of the political contest ahead of the 2027 General Election. Among those in the race are Samuel Muchina Nyagah of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), Sammy Kamau Ngotho of the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP), and Timothy Kamau of the People's Renaissance Movement (PRM).
Speaking on NTV on Wednesday, Mukhwana said the current Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), which has been in office for about a year, had already conducted 32 by-elections, with only two election petitions filed and none succeeding in court.
Speaking during a media briefing in Nairobi on Tuesday, Kanja said the National Police Service had put in place elaborate security measures ahead of Thursday's by-election, assuring residents that they would be able to exercise their democratic rights in a peaceful, secure and credible environment.
Gachagua's remarks came a day after IEBC chairperson Erastus Ethekon cautioned that the by-election could be postponed or cancelled if the commission determines that conditions for a free, fair and peaceful election cannot be guaranteed.
His swearing-in comes months after the seat fell vacant following the death of former MP Johana Ng’eno.
The Ol Kalou parliamentary seat became vacant following the death of former MP David Njuguna Kiaraho on March 29, 2026, setting the stage for a by-election scheduled for July. Kiaraho had been elected on a UDA ticket during the 2022 General Election before his passing.
Polling opened in Emurua Dikirr Constituency for an MP by-election following Johana Ng’eno’s February death in a helicopter crash. IEBC confirmed stations run 6am–5pm, while officials also reminded voters about booth secrecy rules.
The by-election, set for May 14, will see 44,447 registered voters elect a new member of parliament following the death of Johanna Ng’eno in a helicopter crash in Nandi County on February 28.
The race has already pulled in strong attention across Nyandarua County, with the United Democratic Alliance, the Democracy for Citizens Party linked to former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, and the Jubilee Party all presenting candidates as they position themselves for control of the seat
In a letter dated April 27, 2026 to the IEBC chairperson, the party clarified that the process will comply with all necessary electoral procedures.
In a notice issued by its National Elections Board on Sunday, the ruling party invited interested candidates to apply, stating that “Interested candidates are encouraged to apply for nomination by registering through the UDA party portal.
In a notice issued by its National Elections Board on Sunday, the party called on “qualified and interested candidates to apply for the party ticket” for the upcoming mini-poll.
The vacancy arose after the death of area MP David Njuguna Kiaraho, who passed away on March 29, 2026, at around 1:20 a.m. while undergoing treatment at Nairobi Hospital, a loss that was formally communicated to the National Assembly by Speaker Moses Wetang’ula.
IEBC is asking the National Assembly to approve Sh59,375,491 under Supplementary Budget II for the 2025/26 financial year to finance the by-election.
The by-election was triggered by the passing of former MP Mohamed Tubi Bidu, who died on November 12, 2025, while undergoing medical treatment in Nairobi.
The results were published in a special issue of the Kenya Gazette dated December 1, 2025 and signed by IEBC Chairperson Erastus Ethekon.
Ruku accused some leaders of pushing communities into conflict to protect their political interests. He said such behaviour had become tiresome to citizens who now want leaders to focus on service delivery rather than quarrels.
Kuria dismissed the idea that he had the power to swing the vote, noting he was the only politician from outside the constituency who joined Mbui’s campaign. He argued that the main challenger, Karish, had campaigned with the backing of well-known political figures and still fell short.
LSK said its observers had been monitoring the elections closely and were troubled by the level of unrest, noting that elections are meant to be peaceful exercises in democratic participation. The society emphasized that no citizen should face threats or intimidation when exercising their right to vote.
Speaking at a press briefing on Friday, November 28, UDA Secretary General Hassan Omar said disloyal members should either resign or face the party in a fair contest.
The contest unfolded as a direct duel between Kombe, supported by politicians aligned with the government, and Kenga, who had the backing of the United Opposition. Harrison Kombe had previously lost the seat in 2024 when the Supreme Court upheld a decision to nullify his 2022 election victory.
Were was joined by a team of ODM leaders led by Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga, and lawmakers Peter Kaluma of Homa Bay Town and Lilian Gogo of Rangwe. Also present were MCAs Nicholas Owaka and Florence Ouma. The leaders said the outcome reflected the trust residents continued to place in ODM.
The elections, managed by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), were held for one Senate seat, six parliamentary seats, and 15 county assembly wards. A total of 181 candidates contested, with voter turnout reaching up to 45 percent in some areas.
Wekesa’s closest contender, Vincent Wekesa Maunda of the Ford Kenya party, received 2,765 votes, falling short of the winning tally.
In Baringo County, voter participation remained low during the senatorial by-election. UDA candidate Vincent Chemitei voted at Kamailel Primary School, where just 35 of 436 registered voters had turned out by early afternoon. Analysts attributed the low turnout to the withdrawal of KANU leader Gideon Moi, which reduced competition