Police arrest three in Chwele Township after intelligence-led raid, seize items

News · David Abonyo · April 26, 2026
Police arrest three in Chwele Township after intelligence-led raid, seize items
Suspects and seized exhibits. PHOTO/NPS
In Summary

National Police Service has arrested three people in Chwele Township following an intelligence-led raid on a rented building. Police say they seized items believed linked to crime and are tracing sources and potential victims.

Three individuals have been apprehended within Chwele Township following a well-coordinated intelligence-based raid conducted by the National Police Service on a rented building filled with suspected stolen assets as authorities escalate a campaign against criminal acts and undertake further investigations.

In a statement by the National Police Service on Saturday, the raid resulted in the discovery of a substantial amount of material suspected to be related to criminal activities, which includes 88 mobile phones of diverse brands, phone accessories, flash disks, hard drives, a laptop, three tablets, three televisions, an LG 14-inch monitor, eight solar panels, a CPU, two gas cylinders, a power backup system, an inverter and two motorcycles.

According to police officials, the operation is part of a comprehensive strategy aimed at combating the increasing number of theft incidents and dismantling any criminal organizations operating in the area.

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"Officers in Bungoma County have intensified the crackdown on crime through targeted, intelligence-led operations, yielding significant results in the recovery of stolen property," NPS stated in a statement.

The three suspects who were arrested during the raid are currently under arrest pending the completion of the ongoing investigations, where police intend to trace the source of the seized goods and find possible victims.

Authorities said the success of the operation demonstrates their resolve to stay ahead of criminal elements and ensure accountability.

“The success of the operation underscores the commitment of security agencies to stay ahead of criminals and ensure that those who engage in such activities are brought to justice,” the statement added.

The National Police Service further pledged to sustain such operations across the region.

“We will sustain these operations not only to deny criminals the proceeds of their actions but also to deter the commission of crime and to restore confidence among members of the public,” police said.

Tags

Bungoma County NPS intelligence-led operations Crime Crackdown stolen property Chwele Township

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