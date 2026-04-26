Police arrest three in Chwele Township after intelligence-led raid, seize items

Three individuals have been apprehended within Chwele Township following a well-coordinated intelligence-based raid conducted by the National Police Service on a rented building filled with suspected stolen assets as authorities escalate a campaign against criminal acts and undertake further investigations.
In a statement by the National Police Service on Saturday, the raid resulted in the discovery of a substantial amount of material suspected to be related to criminal activities, which includes 88 mobile phones of diverse brands, phone accessories, flash disks, hard drives, a laptop, three tablets, three televisions, an LG 14-inch monitor, eight solar panels, a CPU, two gas cylinders, a power backup system, an inverter and two motorcycles.
According to police officials, the operation is part of a comprehensive strategy aimed at combating the increasing number of theft incidents and dismantling any criminal organizations operating in the area.
Latest Stories
- Babu Owino declares plan to run for Nairobi governor for one term before 2032 presidency
- UDA sets May 9 for party primaries for Ol Kalou by-election
- K'ogalo's might too tough for a clawless Leopards at Mashemeji Derby
- NTSA land row in Voi sparks questions over ownership, relocation plan
- Israel Cabinet endorses Michael Lotem as ambassador to Somaliland
"Officers in Bungoma County have intensified the crackdown on crime through targeted, intelligence-led operations, yielding significant results in the recovery of stolen property," NPS stated in a statement.
The three suspects who were arrested during the raid are currently under arrest pending the completion of the ongoing investigations, where police intend to trace the source of the seized goods and find possible victims.
Authorities said the success of the operation demonstrates their resolve to stay ahead of criminal elements and ensure accountability.
“The success of the operation underscores the commitment of security agencies to stay ahead of criminals and ensure that those who engage in such activities are brought to justice,” the statement added.
The National Police Service further pledged to sustain such operations across the region.
“We will sustain these operations not only to deny criminals the proceeds of their actions but also to deter the commission of crime and to restore confidence among members of the public,” police said.
Comments
Sign in with Google to comment, reply, and like comments.Continue with Google