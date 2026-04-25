Why there’s traffic snarl-up along Nakuru–Eldoret Highway

A major traffic snarl-up has been reported along the busy Nakuru–Eldoret Highway following an accident involving a lorry that blocked both sides of the road at the Sachangwan area, police have said.

In a statement, the National Police Service (NPS) said the incident occurred at around 1:40 pm, when a self-involved accident left a loaded lorry straddling the highway, effectively halting movement along one of the country’s key transport corridors.

“Following a self-involved accident at around 1340 hours, where a lorry has straddled both sides of the busy Nakuru–Eldoret Highway at the Sachangwan area, the National Police Service has devised temporary diversion strategies,” the police said.

The blockage has caused significant traffic congestion, with long queues of vehicles building up on both sides of the highway as authorities work to restore normal flow.

To manage the situation, police have implemented temporary diversion routes to ease congestion and maintain traffic movement.

Motorists travelling along the Kericho–Kisumu Highway have been advised to use the Njoro–Molo–Nakuru Road, while those heading from Nakuru towards Eldoret have been redirected to the Nakuru–Eldama Ravine–Eldoret Road.

“Motorists travelling along the Kericho–Kisumu Highway are being diverted and asked to use the Njoro–Molo–Nakuru Road,” the NPS said, adding that, “motorists travelling from Nakuru to Eldoret are being diverted and asked to use the Nakuru–Eldama Ravine–Eldoret Road.”

Authorities indicated that the diversions are temporary measures aimed at reducing gridlock as emergency teams work to clear the scene.

Efforts are currently underway to remove the obstructing lorry, which was reportedly carrying a load at the time of the accident.

However, the process has been slowed by the size of the vehicle and the need to safely secure its cargo before it can be moved.

“Efforts are currently ongoing to quickly remove the obstructing loaded lorry,” police said.

The Nakuru–Eldoret Highway is a critical artery linking the Rift Valley region to western Kenya and neighboring countries, and disruptions along the route often have wide-reaching effects on transport and trade.

Police have urged motorists to remain patient and cooperate with traffic officers deployed at the scene to manage the flow of vehicles.

“Motorists are asked to observe lane discipline and follow the instructions given by the police as this situation is addressed,” the NPS said.

Authorities also assured the public that updates would continue to be provided as the situation evolves.

“The National Police Service remains committed to providing up-to-date information in the service of the public,” the statement added.

Traffic is expected to normalise once the lorry is removed and the highway is fully reopened, although motorists have been advised to continue using alternative routes where possible to avoid further delays.