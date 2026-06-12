Two arrested as police crack down on phone theft syndicate in Mandera

Police in Mandera have arrested two suspected members of a mobile phone theft ring and recovered four stolen devices following an intelligence-led operation in the Kona B area of Mandera Town.

The operation was carried out after security officers received information linking the suspects to a series of phone theft incidents targeting members of the public.

According to the National Police Service, the raid led to the arrest of the two individuals believed to be part of a local syndicate involved in stealing mobile phones and handling stolen devices.

“Acting on intelligence, the officers conducted an operation in the Kona B area of Mandera Town, leading to the arrest of two suspects believed to be members of a local phone-snatching syndicate.”

Following the arrests, officers searched a rented house occupied by the suspects in Kona B, where they recovered four mobile phones suspected to have been stolen from members of the public in separate incidents.

“Following the arrest, the officers searched the suspects' rented house in Kona B and recovered four stolen mobile phones.”

Police said efforts to identify the owners of the recovered devices were successful, with the victims positively identifying their phones at the police station.

Investigations have since been expanded as detectives seek to uncover the full extent of the criminal network and identify other individuals who may be involved. Authorities indicated that more operations are expected as they continue targeting organised groups linked to mobile phone theft.

“The National Police Service remains steadfast in its commitment to serving and protecting the public. Operations aimed at dismantling criminal networks will continue across the country.”

The agency called on members of the public to remain alert and work closely with law enforcement agencies by reporting suspicious activities through available reporting channels.

“Members of the public are encouraged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the nearest police station, through the emergency numbers 999 or 911, or via the #FichuaKwaDCI toll-free line on 0800 722 203 and WhatsApp number 0709 570 000.”

The arrests come as security agencies continue efforts to tackle mobile phone theft, a crime that remains common in many towns and urban centres and is often linked to muggings and organised criminal groups.

Police noted that the use of IMEI tracking and digital registration systems is helping investigators trace stolen phones and reunite them with their owners, improving recovery efforts in theft cases.

Authorities have pledged to sustain intelligence-led operations across the country, particularly in urban and border towns where cases of mobile phone theft continue to be reported.