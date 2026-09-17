Crime
Two arrested as DCI uncovers over 500 phones in Kisii theft racket
In a statement on Thursday, DCI said the raid uncovered more than 500 assorted mobile phones and motherboards allegedly stored at the premises.
In a statement on Thursday, DCI said the raid uncovered more than 500 assorted mobile phones and motherboards allegedly stored at the premises.
Among those arrested was a man police believe was a major receiver of mobile phones stolen by street snatchers. Three other suspects were also taken into custody over their alleged involvement in a series of phone-snatching incidents within the area
Efforts to trace the rightful owners of the recovered devices were successful, with victims positively identifying their phones at the police station