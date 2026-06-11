Kenya proposes Sh565 billion to security sector in new budget

News · Bradley Bosire ·
Kenya proposes Sh565 billion to security sector in new budget
National Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi presenting the 2026 Budget Statement in Parliament on Thursday, June 11, 2026. PHOTO/NATIONAL ASSEMBLY
In Summary

Presenting the budget statement on June 11, 2026, National Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi said a secure environment is a prerequisite for sustained economic activity and investor confidence.

The National Treasury has proposed a combined Sh565 billion allocation to Kenya’s security sector in the 2026 Budget, with the government emphasizing that stability and the rule of law remain central to economic growth, investment, and national development.

Presenting the budget statement on June 11, 2026, National Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi said a secure environment is a prerequisite for sustained economic activity and investor confidence.

“A safe and stable environment is indispensable for investment, trade, and economic growth,” Mbadi stated, as he outlined significant funding increases across key security institutions.

Under the proposals, the Defence sector has been allocated Sh252.1 billion, making it the single largest recipient within the security docket.

The National Police Service is set to receive Sh144.7 billion, while the National Intelligence Service has been allocated Sh64.1 billion.

Internal Security and National Administration will get Sh63.9 billion, and the Kenya Prisons Service is allocated Sh42.6 billion.

According to the Treasury, the funding is intended to strengthen national security operations and reinforce enforcement of the rule of law across the country.

“These allocations strengthen national security and uphold the rule of law,” Mbadi said in his address to Parliament, underscoring the government’s focus on institutional capacity and operational readiness.

Beyond recurrent and operational expenditure, the budget also prioritizes targeted investments aimed at modernizing security infrastructure and improving efficiency in service delivery.

Among the specific allocations is Sh13.0 billion for the leasing of police motor vehicles, a move expected to enhance mobility and response times for law enforcement units across the country.

In addition, Sh7.0 billion has been earmarked for the Police Modernization Programme, which is expected to support reforms in training, equipment, and technology adoption within the National Police Service.

Another Sh1.3 billion has been allocated for the construction and modernization of national forensic facilities, a step aimed at improving investigative capacity and strengthening evidence-based prosecution.

The budget further includes Sh3.9 billion for stipends to Village Elders, reflecting a renewed emphasis on community-level governance structures.

According to the Treasury, the allocation is intended to enhance local administrative capacity while recognizing the contribution of grassroots leaders in maintaining social order and supporting conflict resolution.

“The allocation for Village Elders is meant to enhance local administrative capacities and to appreciate and recognize the role played by village elders in helping address security and other societal challenges,” Mbadi noted.

The proposed spending plan comes at a time when the government is seeking to balance fiscal consolidation with increased investment in core state functions, particularly security and governance.

Officials have maintained that effective security systems are critical not only for internal stability but also for attracting private sector investment and safeguarding public assets.

The proposals are now expected to be subjected to parliamentary scrutiny as lawmakers debate priorities in the 2026 budget cycle, with security expenditure likely to remain a central point of discussion given its scale and strategic importance.

Tags

National Police Service National Treasury security Interior Ministry Defence 2026 Budget Policy Statement CS John Mbadi

Comments

0
Loading comments...

Enjoyed this story? Share it with a friend:

Popular picks

Readers’ Favourites

Stories readers have returned to the most on RGK.

  1. 4
    Sports

    Omanyala getting better as Kipyegon supreme in Shanghai

  2. 5
    Global Affairs

    Iran says US has responded to its latest peace proposal

  3. 6
    Global Affairs

    Trump arrives in Beijing for high-stakes talks with Xi Jinping

  4. 7
    Global Affairs

    Trump escalates trade pressure on Europe, sets 25% tariff on imported cars and trucks

  5. 8
    Global Affairs

    Germany says US troop withdrawal was expected as Trump signals more cuts

  6. 9
    Sports

    Skater Kiarie injured but wins double gold for Kenya in Egypt

  7. 10
    Sports

    Skater Kiarie finally gets state recognition after public uproar

  8. 11
    Politics

    Matiang’i calls for rejection of Finance Bill, 2026, warns of rising insecurity

  9. 12
    News

    African health stakeholders protest against WHO's Pandemic Agreement

  10. 13
    Health and Wellness

    No Ebola case reported in Kenya, Duale says as screening intensifies

  11. 14
    Global Affairs

    Man accused of Trump dinner attack pleads not guilty in Washington court

  12. 15
    Global Affairs

    Trump announces US “Project Freedom” to escort ships in Strait of Hormuz