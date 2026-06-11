Kenya proposes Sh565 billion to security sector in new budget

The National Treasury has proposed a combined Sh565 billion allocation to Kenya’s security sector in the 2026 Budget, with the government emphasizing that stability and the rule of law remain central to economic growth, investment, and national development.

Presenting the budget statement on June 11, 2026, National Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi said a secure environment is a prerequisite for sustained economic activity and investor confidence.

“A safe and stable environment is indispensable for investment, trade, and economic growth,” Mbadi stated, as he outlined significant funding increases across key security institutions.

Under the proposals, the Defence sector has been allocated Sh252.1 billion, making it the single largest recipient within the security docket.

The National Police Service is set to receive Sh144.7 billion, while the National Intelligence Service has been allocated Sh64.1 billion.

Internal Security and National Administration will get Sh63.9 billion, and the Kenya Prisons Service is allocated Sh42.6 billion.

According to the Treasury, the funding is intended to strengthen national security operations and reinforce enforcement of the rule of law across the country.

“These allocations strengthen national security and uphold the rule of law,” Mbadi said in his address to Parliament, underscoring the government’s focus on institutional capacity and operational readiness.

Beyond recurrent and operational expenditure, the budget also prioritizes targeted investments aimed at modernizing security infrastructure and improving efficiency in service delivery.

Among the specific allocations is Sh13.0 billion for the leasing of police motor vehicles, a move expected to enhance mobility and response times for law enforcement units across the country.

In addition, Sh7.0 billion has been earmarked for the Police Modernization Programme, which is expected to support reforms in training, equipment, and technology adoption within the National Police Service.

Another Sh1.3 billion has been allocated for the construction and modernization of national forensic facilities, a step aimed at improving investigative capacity and strengthening evidence-based prosecution.

The budget further includes Sh3.9 billion for stipends to Village Elders, reflecting a renewed emphasis on community-level governance structures.

According to the Treasury, the allocation is intended to enhance local administrative capacity while recognizing the contribution of grassroots leaders in maintaining social order and supporting conflict resolution.

“The allocation for Village Elders is meant to enhance local administrative capacities and to appreciate and recognize the role played by village elders in helping address security and other societal challenges,” Mbadi noted.

The proposed spending plan comes at a time when the government is seeking to balance fiscal consolidation with increased investment in core state functions, particularly security and governance.

Officials have maintained that effective security systems are critical not only for internal stability but also for attracting private sector investment and safeguarding public assets.

The proposals are now expected to be subjected to parliamentary scrutiny as lawmakers debate priorities in the 2026 budget cycle, with security expenditure likely to remain a central point of discussion given its scale and strategic importance.