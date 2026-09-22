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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Defence

Nnamdi Kanu dismisses lawyers, vows to defend himself in court
Global Affairs

Nnamdi Kanu dismisses lawyers, vows to defend himself in court

Kanu told the court that he would personally handle his case, claiming the court lacked authority to prosecute him — an argument the presiding judge immediately rejected. The court maintained that jurisdiction had already been addressed in earlier proceedings and directed him to proceed with his defence.

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