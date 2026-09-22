UK to deploy RAF aircraft to support Saudi Arabia against Houthi attacks
British officials said the defensive role could include supporting Saudi fighter jets as they respond to incoming Houthi drones and ballistic missiles.
British officials said the defensive role could include supporting Saudi fighter jets as they respond to incoming Houthi drones and ballistic missiles.
Authorities indicated that the aircraft was supporting the base’s radar modernisation programme when it went down immediately after takeoff.
Presenting the budget statement on June 11, 2026, National Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi said a secure environment is a prerequisite for sustained economic activity and investor confidence.
Wattanga, who served as KRA Commissioner General from August 2023 to April 2026, appeared before the committee chaired by Belgut MP Nelson Koech for approval hearings at Parliament Buildings.
Kanu told the court that he would personally handle his case, claiming the court lacked authority to prosecute him — an argument the presiding judge immediately rejected. The court maintained that jurisdiction had already been addressed in earlier proceedings and directed him to proceed with his defence.
MPs also questioned the absence of a formal diplomatic protest to Ethiopia despite reports that the attackers may have crossed from there.