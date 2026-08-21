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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

CS John Mbadi

Treasury clarifies mitumba, phone and PAYE changes in Finance Bill 2026
Business

Treasury clarifies mitumba, phone and PAYE changes in Finance Bill 2026

Speaking during a press briefing in Nairobi on Monday, the CS said reforms such as a simplified “mitumba” tax regime, reduced phone import taxes, and a shift in filing timelines are aimed at easing business costs, improving efficiency, and boosting revenue collection rather than raising prices, stressing that “there is miscommunication around this.”

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