Mbadi: Political projects shut out of Sh340bn infrastructure fund
Projects that are considered necessary but cannot generate enough revenue in the short or medium term will instead continue to depend on the Exchequer for financing.
Projects that are considered necessary but cannot generate enough revenue in the short or medium term will instead continue to depend on the Exchequer for financing.
According to Mbadi, the platform is a key component of ongoing efforts to improve management of public resources by making procurement processes more open, efficient and easier to monitor.
Presenting the budget statement on June 11, 2026, National Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi said a secure environment is a prerequisite for sustained economic activity and investor confidence.
To reverse the revenue slowdown, Mbadi said the government is accelerating the use of technology in tax administration, aimed at widening compliance and sealing loopholes.
To cushion consumers, Mbadi said the government has continued to intervene through subsidies and tax adjustments despite rising fiscal pressure.
His remarks come after Winnie drew a clear line on the role of the National Treasury, insisting that it must remain insulated from political confrontation, after the CS made remarks believed to have been directed at the Odinga family.
Speaking during a press briefing in Nairobi on Monday, the CS said reforms such as a simplified “mitumba” tax regime, reduced phone import taxes, and a shift in filing timelines are aimed at easing business costs, improving efficiency, and boosting revenue collection rather than raising prices, stressing that “there is miscommunication around this.”
Revenue projections stand at Sh3.63 trillion from ordinary collections and Sh644 billion from Appropriation-in-Aid. This leaves a funding gap of Sh1.11 trillion, which the government plans to cover through borrowing—Sh995.7 billion from the local market and Sh145.6 billion from external sources.