Treasury sets Sh68 billion plan to start clearing verified supplier arrears

News · Bradley Bosire ·
Treasury sets Sh68 billion plan to start clearing verified supplier arrears
In Summary

CS Mbadi revealed that a special review committee examined 91,911 claims valued at more than Sh637 billion, approving 29,885 claims worth Sh235.6 billion for payment after verification.

A new government payment plan is set to unlock relief for thousands of suppliers and contractors after the Treasury proposed Sh68 billion in the 2026/27 Financial Year to start clearing verified pending bills that have accumulated across key sectors of the economy.

Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi said the move follows a detailed audit of outstanding claims aimed at separating genuine obligations from disputed demands, paving the way for a structured settlement plan backed by available fiscal space.

He revealed that a special review committee examined 91,911 claims valued at more than Sh637 billion, approving 29,885 claims worth Sh235.6 billion for payment after verification.

Out of the approved amount, Sh80.3 billion has already been cleared through securitisation in the road sector, leaving a verified outstanding balance of Sh155.3 billion spread across other sectors.

“The verified outstanding balance will be cleared over two years, beginning in the 2026/27 financial year,” Mbadi said.

To begin reducing the arrears, the National Treasury has proposed Sh68 billion for the 2026/27 financial year, targeting verified pending bills owed to suppliers and contractors, with priority given to claims not exceeding Sh100 million. Mbadi said the plan will also accommodate part of the larger claims above Sh100 million to ensure a fair and inclusive payout process.

He noted that the strategy is designed to protect small and medium enterprises, which account for a large share of government suppliers and are often most affected by delayed payments. By focusing first on smaller claims, the government expects to ease pressure on business operations and improve liquidity in the private sector.

Mbadi added that with the Sh68 billion payout, the government expects to have settled 99 per cent of verified pending bills by number, which represents 63 per cent of the total value of verified claims. He further stated that the remaining Sh88 billion will be cleared through a combination of future budget provisions and financial instruments.

He explained that the repayment plan blends direct budget allocations with securitisation to ensure the obligations are cleared within the set timeline without destabilising fiscal management.

On the wider economy, the Treasury CS said the country’s banking sector remains stable, noting that it continues to support households, businesses, savings, and investment activities, and remains resilient in sustaining economic growth.

Tags

Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi suppliers and contractors review committee

Comments

0
Loading comments...

Enjoyed this story? Share it with a friend:

Popular picks

Readers’ Favourites

Stories readers have returned to the most on RGK.

  1. 4
    Sports

    Omanyala getting better as Kipyegon supreme in Shanghai

  2. 5
    Global Affairs

    Iran says US has responded to its latest peace proposal

  3. 6
    Global Affairs

    Trump arrives in Beijing for high-stakes talks with Xi Jinping

  4. 7
    Global Affairs

    Trump escalates trade pressure on Europe, sets 25% tariff on imported cars and trucks

  5. 8
    Global Affairs

    Germany says US troop withdrawal was expected as Trump signals more cuts

  6. 9
    Sports

    Skater Kiarie injured but wins double gold for Kenya in Egypt

  7. 10
    Sports

    Skater Kiarie finally gets state recognition after public uproar

  8. 11
    Politics

    Matiang’i calls for rejection of Finance Bill, 2026, warns of rising insecurity

  9. 12
    News

    African health stakeholders protest against WHO's Pandemic Agreement

  10. 13
    Health and Wellness

    No Ebola case reported in Kenya, Duale says as screening intensifies

  11. 14
    Global Affairs

    Man accused of Trump dinner attack pleads not guilty in Washington court

  12. 15
    Global Affairs

    Trump announces US “Project Freedom” to escort ships in Strait of Hormuz