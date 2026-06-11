Somali referee Omar Artan lands UEFA Super Cup role after US visa denial

A Somali referee who previously made headlines after being denied entry into the United States to officiate in a FIFA World Cup assignment has been handed a high-profile European appointment, with the Union of European Football Associations confirming that he will take charge of the UEFA Super Cup clash between PSG and Aston Villa scheduled for Salzburg.

Omar Artan, who had been expected to feature in officiating duties for the 2026 FIFA World Cup before the travel setback, will now oversee the prestigious fixture set for August 12, 2026.

The match pits the UEFA Champions League winners against the UEFA Europa League champions and is among Europe’s most-watched annual football events.

In a statement issued on Thursday, June 11, UEFA said the appointment follows coordination with the Confédération Africaine de Football.

"Referee announced for 2026 SuperCup! We're pleased to share that Somali referee Omar Artan will officiate the highly anticipated match between PSG and Aston Villa in Salzburg,"

UEFA added that the decision is part of wider cooperation efforts between the two football bodies.

"UEFA and CAF are united by a shared commitment to developing football at all levels and promoting the core values of unity, equality and non-discrimination."

UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin said the appointment reflects confidence in Artan’s experience and performance at continental level.

"Omar Artan is an excellent young but already experienced referee, who has proven himself at the highest competition level of the Confederation of African Football,"

Confédération Africaine de Football President Patrice Motsepe also welcomed the development, saying the move is a major moment for African referees and a source of pride for Somalia and the continent. He thanked UEFA for the appointment, terming it a great honour.

Artan’s new assignment comes months after he was denied entry into the United States, where he was scheduled to officiate World Cup matches. US authorities reportedly classified him as a security risk, blocking his travel despite his FIFA role.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino later acknowledged the situation, noting that while the decision was regrettable, there was limited room for intervention.

Infantino stated that "the bark stopped with the US as the hosting country and that it could not interfere with America's immigration policy."

The UEFA appointment is now seen as a major professional milestone for Artan, placing him at the centre of one of Europe’s most prominent football fixtures.