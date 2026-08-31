It ends! Messi draws curtain on Argentina career
The Rosario-born forward said the decision was painful but acknowledged that he had reached a point where he felt he had no more to give to the national side.
The Rosario-born forward said the decision was painful but acknowledged that he had reached a point where he felt he had no more to give to the national side.
Italy approached Ancelotti, who took over as Brazil coach in 2025 and extended his contract until the 2030 FIFA World Cup, before opening talks with Guardiola.
Both sides began cautiously, showing respect for each other's attacking threat. Spain created the first clear chance in the fourth minute, but Lamine Yamal's tame effort failed to trouble Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez.
When asked on Thursday whether he would travel to the United States to watch the match alongside his close ally, US President Donald Trump, and FIFA President Gianni Infantino, Milei dismissed the idea.
The Argentina captain reflected on the widely shared photograph taken in 2007, when Lamine Yamal was just five months old. Yamal's parents had won a charity photoshoot organised by Barcelona, where a 20-year-old Messi posed with the infant, creating an image that has resurfaced ahead of Sunday's final against Spain.
The Royal Dutch Football Association (KNVB) confirmed on Monday that the 38-year-old, who had been an Eredivisie referee since 2017 and also served as a Video Assistant Referee (VAR) at UEFA Euro 2024, had passed away.
The Norwegian striker, who won last season's Premier League Golden Boot with 27 goals in 35 matches for Manchester City, follows a disciplined diet that includes chicken, pasta, steak, fish, eggs, vegetables, organ meats, raw milk and honey.
Also set to perform are Nigerian star Burna Boy, acclaimed conductor Gustavo Dudamel, the PS22 Chorus featuring Coldplay, as well as characters from Sesame Street and The Muppets. The show has been curated by Coldplay frontman Chris Martin and is expected to blend music, football and philanthropy before a global audience.
Amarilla reportedly criticized Mbappé for taunting his opponents and ignoring what she described as a fair-play gesture after the match.
With the match level at 0-0, the Real Madrid CF forward opted not to take the crucial penalty, a decision that has sparked intense debate after Guimarães failed to convert.
The homecoming marked a landmark moment for the island nation after Cape Verde became the smallest country by population to qualify for the FIFA World Cup knockout stage.
The 67-year-old tactician has faced criticism throughout Brazil’s World Cup campaign despite guiding the five-time champions to the top of Group C, eliminating Japan in the Round of 32 and setting up a clash against Norway on Sunday.
Ghana also saw their campaign come to a close after falling 1-0 to Colombia at Kansas Stadium. Jhon Arias struck in the 14th minute and his goal ultimately separated the two sides in a tightly contested match.
The FIFA World Cup and the Summer Games top the list with around 5 billion viewers each, followed by the Tour de France at 3.5 billion
In a statement issued on Thursday, June 11, UEFA said the appointment follows coordination with the Confédération Africaine de Football.
The incident has drawn attention in sporting and diplomatic circles, particularly given Artan’s rising profile in African football officiating and his recognition as CAF Referee of the Year 2025.
“Considering that this corrupt regime [the US] has assassinated our leader, under no circumstances can we participate in the World Cup,” the sports minister told state television on Wednesday.
Les Bleus players have successfully negotiated a doubling of their bonuses, and captain Kylian Mbappé also wants the support staff to have a share.
Tuchel has quickly come to view the prospect of leading England into a home European Championship as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.
Germany’s government has ruled out backing a boycott of the World Cup in North America, saying sport must stay separate from politics as tensions over the US–Greenland dispute ease.
Earlier this week, Iranian media outlet Varzesh 3 reported that US authorities had refused visas to key officials, including Mehdi Taj. While the US did grant entry to four members of the delegation, among them national team coach Amir Ghalenoei, the federation argued that selective approval amounted to unequal treatment and undermined fairness.
Omar Abdulkadir Artan is part of an exclusive team of referees selected for the global competition, representing Africa as the only official from Sub-Saharan Africa. His appointment marks a major milestone for Somali football and for African match officials at the international level.
This week, Uzbekistan and Jordan qualified for their first World Cups, while South Korea also secured their place at the tournament.
The draw for the expanded 48-team tournament, with six berths still to be filled via a series of playoffs, was hugely complicated due to various geographical sub-clauses.