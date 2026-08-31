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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

FIFA World Cup

Justin Bieber joins historic FIFA World Cup final halftime show
Entertainment

Justin Bieber joins historic FIFA World Cup final halftime show

Also set to perform are Nigerian star Burna Boy, acclaimed conductor Gustavo Dudamel, the PS22 Chorus featuring Coldplay, as well as characters from Sesame Street and The Muppets. The show has been curated by Coldplay frontman Chris Martin and is expected to blend music, football and philanthropy before a global audience.

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Iran withdraws from 2026 World Cup draw over US visa denials
Sports

Iran withdraws from 2026 World Cup draw over US visa denials

Earlier this week, Iranian media outlet Varzesh 3 reported that US authorities had refused visas to key officials, including Mehdi Taj. While the US did grant entry to four members of the delegation, among them national team coach Amir Ghalenoei, the federation argued that selective approval amounted to unequal treatment and undermined fairness.

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First Somali referee officiates at FIFA World Cup in Chile
Sports

First Somali referee officiates at FIFA World Cup in Chile

Omar Abdulkadir Artan is part of an exclusive team of referees selected for the global competition, representing Africa as the only official from Sub-Saharan Africa. His appointment marks a major milestone for Somali football and for African match officials at the international level.

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