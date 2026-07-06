Sports
Uefa disagrees with Fifa's decision on USA striker
Balogun, who scored before being sent off in the 64th minute, is now eligible to play in the Round of 16 clash against Belgium in Seattle following FIFA’s decision.
Balogun, who scored before being sent off in the 64th minute, is now eligible to play in the Round of 16 clash against Belgium in Seattle following FIFA’s decision.
In a statement issued on Thursday, June 11, UEFA said the appointment follows coordination with the Confédération Africaine de Football.