Festival and fury as World Cup kick-off rocks Mexico city

Mexico City marked the start of the 2026 World Cup with a vibrant opening ceremony at the iconic Azteca Stadium, where music, dance and football came together in a colourful celebration.

Thousands of fans filled the 82,000-seat venue with excitement as Mexico hosted its first World Cup match on home soil in 40 years, setting a lively tone for the tournament.

Global music star Shakira led part of the entertainment lineup, joined by J Balvin, Burna Boy, Danny Ocean, Mexican band Maná’s Fher Olvera, opera singer Andrea Bocelli, K-pop artist Ejae and South African star Tyla, who also performed her national anthem.

Scenes from Azteca stadium in Mexico City on June 11, 2026.PHOTOS/REUTERS Scenes from Azteca stadium in Mexico City on June 11, 2026.PHOTOS/REUTERS

The ceremony featured dancers in traditional clothing, gold-themed performances and a display that reflected Mexico’s culture and heritage.

However, outside the stadium, the atmosphere was not entirely calm. Sporadic violent clashes broke out as radical protesters attempted to disrupt the event and were met by a strong security response.

Authorities said nearly 200 hooded individuals broke away from two groups of about 800 protesters and clashed with police, with nearby metro stations temporarily shut down. Officials later said the situation was brought under control.

At the same time, other groups including teachers and families of missing persons in Mexico’s drug war held separate demonstrations to draw attention to their concerns while the country remained in the global spotlight.

Global superstar Shakira performs in the opening ceremony in Mexico City o June 11, 2026.PHOTO/REUTERS Global superstar Shakira performs in the opening ceremony in Mexico City o June 11, 2026.PHOTO/REUTERS

Grammy-winning South African star Tyla sings South African national anthem AT Azteca stadium in Mexico City on June 11, 2026.PHOTOS/REUTERS Grammy-winning South African star Tyla sings South African national anthem AT Azteca stadium in Mexico City on June 11, 2026.PHOTOS/REUTERS

Inside the stadium, football eventually took centre stage as Mexico opened their campaign with a 2-0 victory over South Africa, triggering loud celebrations among home supporters dressed in national colours.

Fans described the moment as unforgettable. Javier Pérez came with his family and shared his joy at attending the opening match.

"We were lucky to get hospitality tickets and it's a unique experience. I have never been to a World Cup before so to bring my family is wonderful," he said.

"I just want Mexico to get off on the right foot, win today and score a load of goals! And then we'll see how far we can go!"

The ceremony also carried symbolic messages of unity and pride, with performers highlighting Mexico’s identity and diversity.

cenes from Azteca stadium in Mexico City on June 11, 2026.PHOTOS/REUTERS cenes from Azteca stadium in Mexico City on June 11, 2026.PHOTOS/REUTERS

Scenes from Azteca stadium in Mexico City on June 11, 2026.PHOTOS/REUTERS Scenes from Azteca stadium in Mexico City on June 11, 2026.PHOTOS/REUTERS

"Bienvenida a México. Welcome to Mexico," a performer announced to start the tournament.

"We are a nation of diversity, heritage and pride. Football carries the same heartbeat, uniting generations."

Fans inside the stadium joined in singing national anthems, including Mexican singer Alejandro Fernández performing the national anthem alongside thousands in attendance, while Tyla delivered South Africa’s anthem.

Mexico is co-hosting the 2026 World Cup alongside the United States and Canada, with both nations also holding their own opening ceremonies on the same day.

The opening night combined sport, music and culture, but also reflected the wider social tensions playing out outside the stadium as the tournament began.