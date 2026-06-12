Auditor released on bail after arrest over Sh400,000 bribery claim

Rift Valley · Chrispho Owuor ·
Auditor released on bail after arrest over Sh400,000 bribery claim
Gavel. PHOTO/iStock
In Summary

The EACC says the money was allegedly sought from a contractor in exchange for a favourable audit report

An auditor attached to the North Rift Valley Development Water Agency is under investigation after being arrested in Eldoret over allegations of demanding and receiving a Sh400,000 bribe linked to an audit exercise, before being released on a Sh100,000 cash bail as detectives continue with inquiries into the matter.

Michael Maleya Omondi was picked up on Thursday following an operation carried out by investigators from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission after receiving a complaint from a contractor.

According to the anti-graft agency, the auditor is accused of attempting to influence the outcome of an official audit in exchange for money.

"The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) arrested Michael Maleya Omondi, an auditor attached to the North Rift Valley Development Water Agency, over allegations of soliciting Sh400,000 bribe from a contractor for a favourable audit report."EACC highlighted in a statement.

The commission said the matter began after it received a report from a complainant who claimed that the auditor had demanded payment to sway audit findings.

"The arrest follows a complaint received by the Commission alleging that the auditor had demanded money from the contractor to influence the outcome of an audit exercise," EACC stated.

Following the complaint, investigators mounted an operation in Eldoret to verify the allegations and gather evidence, which later led to the arrest of the suspect after he allegedly received the money from the complainant.

EACC noted that Omondi was taken through processing at its North Rift Regional Office after the arrest.

"The suspect was processed at the EACC North Rift Regional Office and subsequently released on a cash bail of Sh100,000 pending the conclusion of investigations and further action," the commission highlighted.

The commission has indicated that the investigation is ongoing, with further action expected once the inquiry is completed.

Audit work is a key part of accountability in public institutions, ensuring that funds and processes are properly checked and managed according to set rules. Allegations of attempts to interfere with audit outcomes through bribery are treated as serious breaches because they can weaken oversight systems and public trust.

EACC reiterated its commitment to tackling corruption cases involving public officials and safeguarding integrity within public service.

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bribery allegations Audit integrity Anti-graft drive

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