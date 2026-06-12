Police: Weak penalties fuel illegal alcohol business as 35,700 arrested

The National Police Service has warned that Kenya's fight against illicit alcohol is being undermined by organized crime networks, corruption, weak penalties and economic hardships, describing the trade as a growing threat to public health, security and livelihoods across the country.

Appearing before the National Assembly Committee on Petitions on Thursday, on behalf of Inspector General Douglas Kanja, Deputy Inspector General Eliud Lagat said illegal alcohol remains a widespread challenge whose impact goes far beyond law enforcement, affecting families, communities and the country's social and economic well-being.

“Illicit alcohol remains a serious global challenge. In Kenya, the production, distribution and consumption of illicit alcohol remain a major challenge, posing serious risks to public health, safety and socio-economic stability.” Lagat said.

The police told lawmakers that the illegal alcohol business has become closely linked to other forms of crime, making it more difficult to contain.

Lagat said, “The problem is compounded by its intersection with organized crime, drug trafficking, money laundering, corruption and gender-based violence.”

According to the NPS, many of the products sold through illegal channels are manufactured in unsafe environments and often contain harmful substances that expose consumers to severe health risks.

He added, “Some producers use dangerous additives including ethanol, formaldehyde, herbicides, Anti-Retroviral drugs (ARVs) and aflatoxins, all of which pose grave risks of death, blindness and chronic illness.”

The police highlighted ongoing efforts to combat the trade, saying security agencies have continued to carry out intelligence-led operations targeting illegal brewing dens and distribution networks across the country.

“The National Police Service is fully committed to enforcing applicable laws through sustained intelligence-led operations and raids on illegal brewing dens, arrest and prosecution of offenders and multi-agency collaboration.”

Data presented to the committee showed the scale of the challenge, with authorities arresting 35,700 suspects and confiscating more than 1.5 million litres of illicit alcohol between January 2024 and May 2026.

Despite the arrests and seizures, the NPS acknowledged that several obstacles continue to hamper enforcement efforts.

Among the concerns raised was the treatment of illicit alcohol offences as minor crimes, which the police said allows many offenders to return to the trade shortly after conviction.

“Lenient Penalties, Classification of illicit alcohol offences as petty crimes results in fines and sentences that fail to deter offenders.”

The NPS also pointed to corruption within enforcement and regulatory systems as another major challenge.

“Corruption, Some rogue law enforcement, regulatory and administration officials facilitate the continued trade in illicit alcohol.”

Beyond enforcement concerns, the police said economic and structural factors continue to fuel the illegal alcohol market, both among producers and consumers.

“Costly, bureaucratic and stringent licensing requirements exclude low-income earners, leaving illicit production as the only viable economic option for many.”

The service further noted that poverty and limited purchasing power have pushed some consumers toward unregulated products.

“Low-income consumers who cannot afford legal alcohol turn to cheaper, unregulated alternatives.”

To strengthen the fight against illicit brews, the NPS proposed the establishment of a multi-agency taskforce that would bring together relevant government institutions to coordinate enforcement, regulation and public health responses.

“The NPS firmly holds that no single agency can effectively address the multi-dimensional challenge of illicit alcohol. A coordinated, whole-of-government approach is imperative.”

Other recommendations presented to the committee include tougher penalties for offenders, expansion of Government Chemist services, stronger border surveillance and increased public awareness campaigns aimed at discouraging the production and consumption of illegal alcohol.

In its closing remarks, the police stressed that tackling illicit alcohol requires sustained action from multiple sectors and cannot be left to security agencies alone.

Lagat said, “The scourge of illegal alcohol is not merely a law enforcement problem it is a complex socio-economic and public health challenge that demands coordinated, multi-sectoral and sustained action.”

“The National Police Service pledges continued commitment to protecting the health, safety and welfare of all Kenyans from the harmful effects of illicit alcohol.” The DIG added.