Eight killed as parcel truck ploughs into tuk-tuk in Kirinyaga
People who witnessed the crash, among them Bishop Carson and John Muriuki, said the parcel truck was speeding before it rammed head-on into the tuk-tuk.
People who witnessed the crash, among them Bishop Carson and John Muriuki, said the parcel truck was speeding before it rammed head-on into the tuk-tuk.
To manage the situation, police have implemented temporary diversion routes to ease congestion and maintain traffic movement.
Speaking after visiting victims of the accident, National Assembly Speaker, Moses Wetang'ula said the government had moved quickly to support affected families and those undergoing treatment in hospitals.
The Cabinet Secretary was travelling from Rarieda to Kisumu International Airport when the accident occurred.
DCI said the inquiry into the crash, which occurred on the night of December 13, 2025, at the Karai area along the Nairobi–Nakuru Highway, is still underway and has been “wide-ranging and comprehensive.”
Former Lugari MP Cyrus Jirongo has passed away.
Nine teams had taken part in the competition, including Kenya Navy, Coast Guard, Maritime, Tourist Police, Kijiweni Youth Group, Mudhuba, BMU Mushomoroni, Bandari, TUMW, and Burhani Sports. Witnesses said the event had reached the knockout stage when the accident occurred.