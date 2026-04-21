Church theft foiled as suspects dump stolen goods during Nairobi patrol

Crime · Chrispho Owuor · April 21, 2026
Church theft foiled as suspects dump stolen goods during Nairobi patrol
Part of stolen church items recovered by Police in Mowlem, Nairobi ON April 21, 2026. PHOTO/NPS
In Summary

The National Police Service noted that the incident reflects the importance of regular patrols and rapid response in disrupting the movement of stolen property, especially in areas where burglary cases have been reported frequently.

Police in Nairobi on Tuesday recovered stolen property believed to have been taken from Full Gospel Mission Church in the Mowlem Powerline area after officers came across the items during a routine patrol in Mwengenye Saika. The suspects involved managed to escape during the encounter, leaving behind the recovered goods as officers moved in.

According to the National Police Service, the operation happened as officers carried out routine security checks in the area, part of ongoing efforts to address rising cases of burglary and theft in residential estates and informal settlements within the city.

Police said the abandoned items were later confirmed to be linked to a break-in at the church, with preliminary findings pointing to theft from Full Gospel Mission Church located in Mowlem Powerline area. Investigations are now focused on tracing those behind the incident who fled the scene.

Among the recovered items were household goods and electronic equipment. Officers also found a metal bar believed to have been used during the break-in, raising further leads for investigators handling the case.

“A search of the recovered items revealed assorted household goods and electronic equipment, as well as a metal bar suspected to have been used to facilitate a break-in,” the service said.

Security officers said the recovery followed intensified patrols in Kayole Sub-County and surrounding neighbourhoods, where law enforcement has stepped up operations in response to increasing reports of theft and burglary.

Police confirmed that efforts are ongoing to identify and arrest the suspects who escaped during the patrol. Detectives are currently following leads based on evidence collected at the scene and information gathered during initial inquiries.

The National Police Service noted that the incident reflects the importance of regular patrols and rapid response in disrupting the movement of stolen property, especially in areas where burglary cases have been reported frequently.

Authorities have also appealed to members of the public to remain alert and share any information that may assist ongoing investigations. Residents were urged to report suspicious activity through the nearest police station or emergency channels.

Police encouraged the public to use emergency contacts including 999, 911, and the #FichuaKwaDCI toll-free line 0800 722 203, as well as a WhatsApp number 0709 570 000.

Law enforcement officials said burglary and theft remain among the most reported crimes in Nairobi’s densely populated estates, often targeting homes, small businesses, and places of worship.

Churches have not been spared in such incidents, with criminals at times targeting electronic equipment and other valuables, prompting growing concern among religious institutions over security.

Police said the recovery of the stolen items offers an important lead in the case and reflects the impact of sustained patrols and surveillance operations in improving response to crime.

Investigators are now working to establish the identity of the suspects who escaped, with officers pursuing several leads as part of the ongoing probe.

Security agencies have reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining law and order, saying they will continue working with communities to strengthen reporting systems and improve safety in residential areas.

Residents in Mwengenye, Saika, Mowlem and neighbouring areas have been encouraged to cooperate with security teams as investigations continue, with authorities assuring them of increased police presence in the region.

Tags

Nairobi NPS theft burglary Mowlem Kayole Sub-County routine patrols crime prevention

Comments

0
Loading comments...

Enjoyed this story? Share it with a friend:

MOST READ THIS MONTH
DP Kindiki dismisses Opposition, says they have nothing to offer Kenyans

DP Kindiki dismisses Opposition, says they have nothing to offer Kenyans

Apr 21, 2026
Expert: Ejaculation alone doesn’t confirm male fertility

Expert: Ejaculation alone doesn’t confirm male fertility

Apr 21, 2026
MPs expands NCIC probe, summons former leaders over audit findings

MPs expands NCIC probe, summons former leaders over audit findings

Apr 21, 2026
Kenya launches BIOFIN initiative to close biodiversity funding gaps

Kenya launches BIOFIN initiative to close biodiversity funding gaps

Apr 21, 2026
First water polo clinic set for Nairobi

First water polo clinic set for Nairobi

Apr 21, 2026
Consumer Federation of Kenya urges review of TVETA revocation of KIM accreditation

Consumer Federation of Kenya urges review of TVETA revocation of KIM accreditation

Apr 21, 2026
14 suspects in Osotsi attack flee across border, Murkomen says manhunt ongoing

14 suspects in Osotsi attack flee across border, Murkomen says manhunt ongoing

Apr 21, 2026
Kenya wraps up Haiti deployment after final 150 officers return

Kenya wraps up Haiti deployment after final 150 officers return

Apr 21, 2026
Interior CS Murkomen faults court releases, political interference in curbing violence

Interior CS Murkomen faults court releases, political interference in curbing violence

Apr 21, 2026
Church theft foiled as suspects dump stolen goods during Nairobi patrol

Church theft foiled as suspects dump stolen goods during Nairobi patrol

Apr 21, 2026

Stay Bold. Stay Informed.
Be the first to know about Kenya's breaking stories and exclusive updates. Tap 'Yes, Thanks' and never miss a moment of bold insights from Radio Generation Kenya.