Church theft foiled as suspects dump stolen goods during Nairobi patrol

Police in Nairobi on Tuesday recovered stolen property believed to have been taken from Full Gospel Mission Church in the Mowlem Powerline area after officers came across the items during a routine patrol in Mwengenye Saika. The suspects involved managed to escape during the encounter, leaving behind the recovered goods as officers moved in.

According to the National Police Service, the operation happened as officers carried out routine security checks in the area, part of ongoing efforts to address rising cases of burglary and theft in residential estates and informal settlements within the city.

Police said the abandoned items were later confirmed to be linked to a break-in at the church, with preliminary findings pointing to theft from Full Gospel Mission Church located in Mowlem Powerline area. Investigations are now focused on tracing those behind the incident who fled the scene.

Among the recovered items were household goods and electronic equipment. Officers also found a metal bar believed to have been used during the break-in, raising further leads for investigators handling the case.

“A search of the recovered items revealed assorted household goods and electronic equipment, as well as a metal bar suspected to have been used to facilitate a break-in,” the service said.

Security officers said the recovery followed intensified patrols in Kayole Sub-County and surrounding neighbourhoods, where law enforcement has stepped up operations in response to increasing reports of theft and burglary.

Police confirmed that efforts are ongoing to identify and arrest the suspects who escaped during the patrol. Detectives are currently following leads based on evidence collected at the scene and information gathered during initial inquiries.

The National Police Service noted that the incident reflects the importance of regular patrols and rapid response in disrupting the movement of stolen property, especially in areas where burglary cases have been reported frequently.

Authorities have also appealed to members of the public to remain alert and share any information that may assist ongoing investigations. Residents were urged to report suspicious activity through the nearest police station or emergency channels.

Police encouraged the public to use emergency contacts including 999, 911, and the #FichuaKwaDCI toll-free line 0800 722 203, as well as a WhatsApp number 0709 570 000.

Law enforcement officials said burglary and theft remain among the most reported crimes in Nairobi’s densely populated estates, often targeting homes, small businesses, and places of worship.

Churches have not been spared in such incidents, with criminals at times targeting electronic equipment and other valuables, prompting growing concern among religious institutions over security.

Police said the recovery of the stolen items offers an important lead in the case and reflects the impact of sustained patrols and surveillance operations in improving response to crime.

Investigators are now working to establish the identity of the suspects who escaped, with officers pursuing several leads as part of the ongoing probe.

Security agencies have reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining law and order, saying they will continue working with communities to strengthen reporting systems and improve safety in residential areas.

Residents in Mwengenye, Saika, Mowlem and neighbouring areas have been encouraged to cooperate with security teams as investigations continue, with authorities assuring them of increased police presence in the region.