Inside Kenya-Italy four-year action plan

Kenya and Italy have adopted a new four-year cooperation plan that sets out a broad roadmap for closer ties in diplomacy, trade, and sustainable development, placing Nairobi at the centre of Rome’s engagement with Africa.

The Kenya–Italy Action Plan for 2026–2029, signed in Rome on Monday in the presence of President William Ruto and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, outlines joint priorities in economic growth, climate action, infrastructure, and regional integration under Italy’s Mattei Plan for Africa.

At the core of the agreement is a structured framework covering political dialogue, economic cooperation, and sustainable development.

On political engagement, both countries committed to strengthening ties through “reciprocal high-level visits and regular exchanges, including on the sidelines of multilateral events.”

They also agreed to hold “periodic bilateral consultations between the respective Ministries of Foreign Affairs” to improve coordination on shared priorities.

The two sides will also work together in multilateral platforms such as the United Nations, focusing on global issues including “technology, migration, sustainable development and climate change.”

They pledged to promote peace, stability and security in Africa and beyond through diplomatic efforts and humanitarian support.

Kenya and Italy further agreed to align efforts under the Mattei Plan to support inclusive growth, regional integration, and trade across the continent within the framework of the African Continental Free Trade Area.

Economic cooperation forms a major pillar of the plan, with both countries reaffirming their goal of deepening trade and investment ties. This will be supported through regular consultations and the promotion of new opportunities, as well as “continuing negotiations on relevant pending agreements.”

The private sector is expected to play a key role, with both governments backing “partnerships between Italian and Kenyan enterprises, including in third markets.”

A bilateral Business Forum held during the visit was described as important in expanding cooperation in sectors such as infrastructure, sustainable energy, agri-business, and manufacturing.

President William Ruto speaking on Monday, April 20, 2026 during the Italy–Kenya Business Forum in Rome, Italy. PHOTO/PCS

The plan also singles out Kenya’s leather industry for development into a modern and competitive sector, with a focus on improving quality, environmental standards, and access to markets.

Tourism was identified as another key area, described as “a driver of cultural exchange, economic prosperity, and community empowerment through sustainable and inclusive tourism practices.”

To support implementation, the two countries agreed to expand capacity-building programmes in areas such as foreign service, customs, and trade facilitation. These efforts will build on training programmes by the Italian National School of Administration under the Mattei Plan, aimed at strengthening public institutions and improving efficiency.

Sustainable development is another major focus of the agreement. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to “food security and of sustainable high-value supply chains and climate resilience,” especially in sectors such as coffee and the blue economy.

Urban development will be supported through “circular bio-economy systems and integrated sustainable waste management interventions,” while cooperation will also extend to infrastructure, including transport and telecommunications.

Energy transition is a key area of focus, with both countries prioritising sustainable energy production and access, particularly from renewable sources. Water management and environmental protection were also listed among the main areas for joint action.

Overall, the Kenya–Italy Action Plan for 2026–2029 sets out a wide-ranging partnership that brings together diplomacy, trade, infrastructure, and climate action, with both countries committing to deepen engagement and support long-term, inclusive development