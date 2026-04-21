PS Sing’Oei calls for reset of Africa–France ties ahead of Africa Forward Summit 2026

News · David Abonyo · April 21, 2026
PS Sing’Oei calls for reset of Africa–France ties ahead of Africa Forward Summit 2026
Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’Oei at a meeting on March 20, 2026. PHOTO/X
In Summary

The Africa Forward Summit is scheduled for May 12 at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC). It is expected to bring together between 1,500 and 2,000 global chief executives and business leaders.

Principal Secretary for Foreign Affairs Korir Sing’Oei has called for a fresh approach in Africa–France relations, saying the partnership should move away from old stereotypes and focus on practical cooperation that supports real economic change.

Speaking on Tuesday during an engagement with the Kenya Editors Guild ahead of the Africa Forward Summit 2026, he said the planned framework is aimed at shifting discussions from long-held narratives to concrete actions that deliver results.

Sing’Oei said the upcoming summit is meant to change how Africa engages with global partners by focusing on delivery rather than talk.

“France is looking for a new relationship with Africa, one that is grounded in mutual respect, shared opportunity, and practical outcomes,” he said. “We must consciously move away from pre-written narratives that have historically defined this relationship. Africa Forward Summit is about breaking these barriers and focusing on solutions.”

The Africa Forward Summit is scheduled for May 12 at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC). It is expected to bring together between 1,500 and 2,000 global chief executives and business leaders.

Discussions at the summit will centre on attracting investment in artificial intelligence, digital systems, renewable and nuclear energy, infrastructure, transport, agriculture, health manufacturing, and the creative sector.

Sing’Oei noted that the gathering is designed to move beyond dialogue and focus on implementation that supports Africa’s development priorities.

Ahead of the summit, a series of events will be held in Nairobi. These include youth innovation forums, engagements with civil society, and discussions with creative industry players. The programme will end with a cultural diplomacy concert at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

France has also restated its interest in deepening cooperation with Kenya across key sectors. French Ambassador to Kenya Arnaud Suquet said French investment in the country has continued to grow, especially in energy and infrastructure.

“Today, more than 140 French enterprises operate in Kenya. In the past decade, France has invested an estimated €1.8 billion in Kenya in sectors of employability and sustainability for a better future,” said Suquet.

He added that France is now Kenya’s fourth-largest foreign direct investment partner and remains active in the energy sector, with growing collaboration on climate action and digital transformation.

Sing’Oei further said that governments alone cannot deliver the level of economic transformation needed across the continent.

“Governments alone cannot drive economic transformation at the scale Africa requires; therefore, private sector participation at the Africa Forward Summit is not complementary but quite essential if we are to deliver on the commitments,” he said.

The summit is expected to conclude with a Nairobi Declaration outlining practical outcomes that will be taken into wider global discussions, including the upcoming G7 Summit in France.

Tags

KICC Digital Transformation Africa–France relations AFS

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