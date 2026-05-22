KCB Group raises dividend payout as profit grows to Sh68.4 billion

KCB Group has approved a dividend payout of Sh22.5 billion for the financial year ended December 2025 after recording strong profits driven by regional growth and continued expansion in digital banking and lending operations.

The approval was made during the Annual General Meeting held on Thursday, where shareholders also confirmed a total dividend of Sh7.00 per share. The payout is higher than the previous year and includes interim and special dividends already declared, as well as a final dividend set for payment in May 2026.

The bank posted a net profit of Sh68.4 billion, an 11 percent increase compared to the previous year. Total assets rose by 9 percent to Sh2.1 trillion, reflecting steady growth in the balance sheet during the period under review.

A key contributor to the performance was the Group’s regional operations, with subsidiaries accounting for 29.5 percent of net profit and 30.5 percent of total assets. The bank said its diversified presence across East and Central Africa continued to strengthen earnings and reduce pressure from market fluctuations.

Speaking during the AGM, KCB Group Chairman Joseph Kinyua said the payout reflects the bank’s financial strength and continued focus on rewarding shareholders.

“The payout reaffirms the Group’s strong financial performance, resilient balance sheet, and commitment to delivering sustainable shareholder value,” the Group Chairman, Joseph Kinyua, highlighted.

“As we look ahead to 2026, we remain cautiously optimistic about the outlook.” He added.

KCB Group Chief Executive Officer Paul Russo said the lender’s diversified structure continues to support stability and growth across its markets.

“We are running a well-diversified business which is sustaining our resilience, leveraging our regional footprint and scale, customer confidence and continued investment in digital transformation.” Russo stated.

He added that the Group maintained strong momentum across key segments, driven by SMEs, households, and businesses across its regional markets.

In the first quarter of 2026, the bank posted a pre-tax profit of Sh24.4 billion, up from Sh21.2 billion in the same period the previous year. Operating income also rose to Sh53.6 billion, supported by growth in interest-earning assets despite pressure on margins.

The Group noted that falling interest rates in several regional markets reduced asset yields, but overall performance remained strong due to efficiency gains, cost control, and diversification of income sources.

KCB also highlighted its focus on Environmental, Social, and Governance commitments. Through its Environmental and Social Diligence framework, the Group screened loans worth Sh587.8 billion in 2025 to ensure compliance with environmental and social standards before approval.

It also disbursed green loans worth Sh48.8 billion, reinforcing its push toward climate-friendly financing and sustainable development.

The dividend will be paid net of withholding tax on or about May 22, 2026, to shareholders registered as of April 2, 2026.

KCB Group said its regional presence across Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi, South Sudan, and the Democratic Republic of Congo continues to support earnings growth. The Group also operates non-banking subsidiaries in investment, asset management, and insurance.

The bank maintains a network of 458 branches, more than 1,200 ATMs, and over 1.3 million merchants and agents, supporting wide customer access across its markets.

Looking ahead, the Group said it will continue focusing on digital innovation, regional integration, and sustainable growth as it navigates changing economic conditions while maintaining shareholder value.