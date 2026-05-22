Man posing as officer arrested after stealing loaded rifle from Kitale Police Station

Police detectives have recovered a stolen firearm after a man allegedly posed as a newly posted officer and tricked police at Kitale Police Station before escaping with a loaded Steyr rifle.

The suspect, later identified as 22-year-old Brian Kibet, was arrested in Trans Nzoia County following a targeted operation based on intelligence from members of the public.

The incident happened on Wednesday, May 20, 2026, when the man arrived at the station dressed in a police raincoat and claimed he had just been posted from Eldoret.

According to the DCI, his calm behaviour and apparent knowledge of police routines made officers believe his story, allowing him to move freely within the station area.

“What began as a brazen deception inside Kitale Police Station ended in a dramatic turnaround after officers from Sibanga Police Station recovered a stolen police firearm that had been snatched from an unsuspecting officer by a cunning imposter posing as a newly posted cop,” the DCI stated in a statement.

Investigators say the suspect spent time speaking casually with officers and later asked for help to find accommodation within the police line. Believing him, officers agreed to assist him settle in.

He is also said to have requested to be shown a nearby hotel where he could get food, and officers accompanied him without suspecting any wrongdoing.

The DCI noted that the situation changed during the walk when the suspect allegedly executed a plan to steal a weapon.

“As they walked, the sly thief cleverly duped one of the officers into helping carry his belongings, all while surreptitiously snatching the officer’s loaded Steyr rifle, complete with twenty-five rounds of 9mm ammunition,” the statement said.

After the theft, he reportedly fled on a waiting motorcycle before officers realised what had happened.

This triggered a rapid response and a manhunt involving multiple police units as efforts to trace both the suspect and the firearm intensified.

Police said members of the public later provided key information that helped track his movements and narrow down his location.

“Thanks to vigilant members of the public who refused to let this criminal act go unchecked, credible intel flowed to the officers,” the DCI said.

Acting on the leads, officers from Sibanga Police Station moved to Sokomoko Village in Sitatunga Location, Trans Nzoia East Sub-county, where they carried out an operation.

During the raid, the suspect was arrested and the stolen firearm recovered.

“Upon conducting a quick search, Kibet was found in possession of the very stolen Steyr rifle, loaded with twenty-five rounds of 9mm ammunition, and ready for action,” the DCI added.

The firearm and ammunition were recovered intact.

Kibet is now in custody and is being processed ahead of his court appearance.

The case has raised concerns over security gaps at police stations and how easily imposters may gain access by pretending to be officers.

Police commended members of the public for their role in sharing information that led to the arrest and recovery of the weapon, saying the cooperation helped speed up the operation.

The agency also encouraged members of the public to continue reporting crime through its anonymous reporting channels under the #FichuaKwaDCI initiative as investigations continue.