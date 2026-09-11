Aladwa: ODM will not interfere with Linda Mwananchi rally
The Makadara MP said ODM had no meeting planned for Nairobi on Sunday that would bring its supporters into contact with those attending the Linda Mwananchi even
The Makadara MP said ODM had no meeting planned for Nairobi on Sunday that would bring its supporters into contact with those attending the Linda Mwananchi even
Speaking on Citizen TV's on Sunday, Wamalwa said he had spent Father's Day with families of some of the young people who died during the anti-tax protests, describing the event as part of activities leading to the upcoming commemoration.
Speaking in Kisumu on Sunday, Orengo said the demonstrations were not political mobilisations but memorial activities organised by parents and relatives of those who lost loved ones during the anti-tax protests.
Investigators say the suspect spent time speaking casually with officers and later asked for help to find accommodation within the police line. Believing him, officers agreed to assist him settle in.