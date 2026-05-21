Man charged as 22 girls rescued in Mombasa child trafficking operation

A 27-year-old man has been arraigned in Mombasa after detectives rescued 22 girls in an intelligence-led operation targeting an alleged child trafficking and sexual exploitation ring.

Police say the suspect ran fake “rescue centres” used for abuse across Mombasa and Kilifi counties. He has denied the charges and was remanded as investigations continue.

In a statement by the DCI on Thursday, the agency noted that the suspect, identified as Almasi Rama Amos, was arrested following weeks of surveillance by officers from the Anti-Human Trafficking and Child Protection Unit alongside the Regional Criminal Investigations Office in Mombasa County.

According to investigators, the arrest followed disturbing reports of child abuse involving vulnerable minors allegedly targeted across Mombasa and Kilifi counties.

Detectives said they tracked the suspect to Nguu Tatu Estate in the Concordia area of Kisauni Sub-County, where he was found in the company of three female juveniles during the operation.

“Detectives trailed the suspect to his hideout where they found him in the company of three female juveniles,” the DCI said.

Further investigations, according to authorities, uncovered a structured scheme involving fake “rescue centres” that were allegedly used as a cover for exploitation.

Preliminary findings indicated that the suspect operated facilities presented as centres for nurturing and mentoring young girls. However, detectives stressed that the centres were being used for sexual exploitation and abuse of minors.

The operation was expanded to Ribe in Rabai Sub-County, where officers rescued 19 additional female juveniles. This brought the total number of rescued victims to 22.

“Further, the suspect led officers to a facility in Ribe, Rabai Sub-County, where detectives rescued nineteen (19) more female juveniles, bringing the total number of rescued victims to twenty-two (22),” the DCI outlined.

The suspect was subsequently charged with multiple offences, including defilement, child trafficking for purposes of sexual exploitation, promotion of child trafficking, and child abuse.

He appeared before the Shanzu Law Courts, where he denied all charges. The court declined to grant bond, and he remains in custody pending further proceedings. The case is scheduled for mention on June 8, 2026.

Authorities said the case was being handled as part of broader efforts to dismantle trafficking and exploitation networks targeting children in Coastal Kenya.

The DCI Anti-Human Trafficking and Child Protection Unit has intensified operations in recent years in response to rising concerns over child exploitation cases disguised as social welfare or rehabilitation programmes.

Investigators said the suspect’s alleged use of so-called rescue centres made it difficult for victims and communities to detect the abuse.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations reiterated its commitment to protecting children from exploitation, trafficking, and abuse, warning that individuals involved in such crimes would be pursued and brought to justice.

“The Directorate of Criminal Investigations remains committed to protecting children from exploitation, abuse, and trafficking, and individuals involved in such heinous crimes will be relentlessly pursued and brought to justice,” the agency said.

The case has drawn attention to the vulnerability of minors in informal care structures and the need for stricter oversight of institutions claiming to provide rescue or rehabilitation services.

Police have urged members of the public to report suspicious activities through its anonymous reporting channels, including toll-free and WhatsApp lines provided by the agency.

Investigations into the wider network allegedly linked to the suspect are ongoing, with authorities indicating that more arrests could follow as they pursue additional leads across Mombasa and Kilifi counties.