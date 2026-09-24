Skip to content
Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Shanzu Law Courts

Ex-follower tells court Mackenzie's teachings led to deaths of his six children
Corridors of Justice

Ex-follower tells court Mackenzie's teachings led to deaths of his six children

According to his testimony, Mackenzie taught that "the Bible was viewed as a signboard that directs somebody but does not accompany him/her" and that followers no longer needed it because "they had Jesus with them, and they could see and communicate with him." The witness said he understood this to mean Mackenzie was referring to himself as Jesus

By
Controversial preacher Paul Nthenge Mackenzie and 96 co-accused persons during hearing of the Shakahola trial/HANDOUT
News

DPP closes second case in Shakahola trial

According to the prosecution, the indoctrination intensified between 2020 and 2023, when followers were instructed to cut ties with society, abandon education, reject medical care and disengage from state institutions.

By