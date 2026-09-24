Murkomen to oversee destruction of Sh8.2bn methamphetamine haul
The consignment was intercepted in October 2025 in an operation involving the Kenya Coast Guard Service and other security agencies.
The consignment was intercepted in October 2025 in an operation involving the Kenya Coast Guard Service and other security agencies.
According to his testimony, Mackenzie taught that "the Bible was viewed as a signboard that directs somebody but does not accompany him/her" and that followers no longer needed it because "they had Jesus with them, and they could see and communicate with him." The witness said he understood this to mean Mackenzie was referring to himself as Jesus
A 27-year-old man was arraigned in Mombasa after detectives rescued 22 girls in an intelligence-led operation targeting an alleged child trafficking and sexual exploitation ring across Mombasa and Kilifi counties. He denied charges and was remanded.
Sefu Shabani Ramadhan, widely known as Matonya, appeared before Chief Magistrate Robinson Ondiek at the Shanzu Law Courts, where he faced one count of rape.The court granted bond set at Sh 500,000, with a requirement for one Kenyan surety.
The accused, Jaseem Darzadeh Nia, Nadeem Jadgal, Hassan Baloch, Raheem Baksh, Imran Baloch and Imtiyaz Daryay — admitted to trafficking 1,036 kilograms of methamphetamine before Chief Magistrate Anthony Mwicigi at the Shanzu Law Courts.
According to the prosecution, the indoctrination intensified between 2020 and 2023, when followers were instructed to cut ties with society, abandon education, reject medical care and disengage from state institutions.