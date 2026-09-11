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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

KICC

Ruto calls for stronger accountability as Constitution turns 16
News

Ruto calls for stronger accountability as Constitution turns 16

The President explained that accountability must extend across the Executive, Parliament, Judiciary, national and county governments, constitutional commissions and independent offices. He also defended judicial independence while calling for a balance between constitutional oversight and the democratic mandate secured through elections

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PS Mary Muthoni reaffirms Kenya’s digital health push
Health and Wellness

PS Mary Muthoni reaffirms Kenya’s digital health push

PS Muthoni highlighted major milestones including community health deployment, universal registration under the Social Health Authority, and investments in pharmaceutical manufacturing as part of efforts to position Kenya as a regional health hub.

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