Senator seeks probe into KICC’s revenue collection system
The senator is particularly seeking answers on revenue from the centre’s parking facilities, Tower Viewing services, events and other commercial activities.
The senator is particularly seeking answers on revenue from the centre’s parking facilities, Tower Viewing services, events and other commercial activities.
The President explained that accountability must extend across the Executive, Parliament, Judiciary, national and county governments, constitutional commissions and independent offices. He also defended judicial independence while calling for a balance between constitutional oversight and the democratic mandate secured through elections
Speaking during the Kenya Health Summit at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) in Nairobi on Tuesday, Mudavadi said the rapidly changing global health landscape required Kenya to rethink how it anticipates and responds to health emergencies
Abdullahi said counties had deployed more than 107,800 community health promoters through a 50-50 financing arrangement between the national and county governments.
He said Nairobi had 7,820 community health promoters serving about 780,000 households, making the network a critical link between residents and formal health facilities
He said the reforms being implemented by the government are aimed at ensuring Kenyans can access quality medical services when needed without facing financial distress or losing loved ones to preventable illnesses
The summit will also examine the growing role of digital health in healthcare delivery and the use of technology to improve health services
The Majority Leader also recalled former President Mwai Kibaki’s remarks in 2008 on the need for Kenya to think about population growth and how the country would prepare for it.
Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei brought the matter before the House, saying complaints from tenants, workers and visitors point to a facility whose standards have steadily dropped despite the public money spent on its refurbishment.
Speaking during the launch of the FY 2027/28 and Medium-Term Budget Preparation Process at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) in Nairobi on Wednesday, Atandi said this year's budget timetable had been brought forward to enable Parliament to conclude all budget business before the country heads to the polls.
According to a public notice published in the MyGov publication of July 14, 2026, the launch will take place at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) from 8:30 a.m. and will bring together government officials, lawmakers, stakeholders and members of the public.
Speaking on Citizen TV on Sunday, Prof. Mutua said the process addresses a long-standing issue of violence and suffering linked to protests that has affected Kenyans for decades.
Addressing delegates during the 2026 World MSME Day celebrations at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), Ruto said every successful economy is founded on the strength of small businesses and entrepreneurs.
PS Muthoni highlighted major milestones including community health deployment, universal registration under the Social Health Authority, and investments in pharmaceutical manufacturing as part of efforts to position Kenya as a regional health hub.
Speaking at the Africa Forward Summit at KICC, President William Ruto renewed calls for urgent UN Security Council reform, arguing Africa’s lack of permanent seats weakens legitimacy. UN Secretary-General António Guterres made similar appeals in Nairobi.
The French leader interrupted the session during discussions centred on culture and youth voices, telling delegates that the constant disruptions showed disrespect to those addressing the gathering.
In a statement on Sunday, the football body confirmed that Motsepe will participate in the high-level summit before holding talks with regional officials on the progress of AFCON 2027 preparations.
According to the notice, motorists using Mombasa Road, Thika Road, Lang’ata Road, Limuru Road, and Kiambu Road should expect slow movement and periodic disruptions. Authorities have advised road users to consider alternative routes where possible to ease pressure on the affected roads.
President William Ruto and French President Emmanuel Macron will jointly host the summit as delegates from Africa and France converge in Nairobi for the high-level meeting.
President William Ruto promised Sh1 billion to Kenya’s creative economy as he opened the 14th Kalasha International Film and TV Awards at KICC, Nairobi. He also announced higher prize money and new incentives to tackle piracy, weak funding and limited distribution.
The colourful ceremony brought together filmmakers, actors, directors and digital content creators in a vibrant celebration of storytelling and artistic excellence.
The Africa Forward Summit is scheduled for May 12 at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC). It is expected to bring together between 1,500 and 2,000 global chief executives and business leaders.
The identity of the deceased had not been confirmed by the time of going to press, according to police.
Key roads in Nairobi’s CBD are closed today for President Ruto’s historic address at City Hall and the Africa Urban Forum at KICC, with motorists urged to use alternative routes.
Speaking during the 24th COMESA Summit at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) in Nairobi, President Ruto noted that intra-African trade remains at just 14 percent, far below other global regions.
The high-level meeting will take place on October 9, 2025, at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC).
The tax arrears in question comprise corporate tax, pay-as-you-earn (PAYE), value added tax (VAT), as well as legacy debts, penalties, and accrued interest.
According to the Auditor General’s report for the financial year ending June 30, 2024, KICC’s board of directors spent over Sh30 million on meetings held in luxury hotels