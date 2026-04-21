11 arrested as police disperse fuel price protest in Nairobi CBD

Police arrested 11 people in Nairobi’s central business district on Tuesday after moving in to stop small protests over rising fuel prices, as authorities kept a tight watch across the city to prevent further gatherings.

Among those detained was activist Julius Kamau, who had joined demonstrators near the National Archives during the #RejectFuelPrice protests. Anti-riot officers dispersed the group shortly after it formed, bringing the situation under control.

Nairobi Regional Police Commander Issa Mohamud confirmed that 11 protesters had been arrested and were in custody following the operation.

Security presence remained heavy across the CBD throughout the day, with officers deployed in key areas.

Despite the heightened patrols, business activities continued as usual, and both pedestrian and vehicle movement went on without disruption.

A midday update showed that protest actions in the capital were minimal and quickly contained, with police maintaining a steady presence to block any attempts to regroup.

Outside Nairobi, only a few scattered incidents were reported.

In Kirinyaga County, protesters lit a bonfire in Mwea Town, but daily activities were not affected. In Emali Town, Makueni County, officers increased patrols though no protests took place. A similar calm was observed in Mlolongo in Machakos County, where security remained on alert.

The demonstrations come at a time when frustration is growing among Kenyans over high fuel prices, with calls for protests continuing to surface in recent weeks.