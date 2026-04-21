First water polo clinic set for Nairobi

Kenya Aquatics, in partnership with PIPSSA Schools, will host a specialized training clinic for coaches and sports teachers—marking a major step toward developing water polo in Kenya. The clinic is scheduled for Friday, April 24, 2026, at the Oshwal Academy Nairobi Nursery campus.

Making the announcement in Nairobi on Tuesday, PIPSSA Schools Chairperson Jedidah Munyua urged both private and public institutions to take advantage of the opportunity, noting that the event is expected to draw participants from a wide range of leading schools.

“We encourage coaches and sports teachers from across the country to register for this clinic. As a network of private and international schools, PIPSSA aims to include water polo in our sports circuit to diversify aquatic sports offerings,” she said.

She added that schools that have already confirmed participation include Oshwal Academy, Swaminarayan, Kigwa Ridge, School of the Nations, Potterhouse School Runda, Samaj School, and Nova Pioneer, among others.

Munyua further revealed that PIPSSA Schools plans to officially introduce water polo competitions starting next season in September. The move will focus on youth development, ensuring young athletes are nurtured through structured, long-term development pathways.

The clinic will be led by Paul Mungai, the National Coordinator of Kenya Water Polo, who emphasized the importance of the initiative in shaping the future of the sport in the country.

With growing institutional backing and a clear development pathway, Friday’s clinic could mark a turning point for water polo in Kenya, laying the groundwork for future national and international success.

The initiative represents a strategic push to introduce and expand water polo at the grassroots level, with a strong emphasis on equipping educators and coaches with the technical knowledge needed to grow the sport.