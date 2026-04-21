Consumer Federation of Kenya urges review of TVETA revocation of KIM accreditation

News · David Abonyo · April 21, 2026
Consumer Federation of Kenya urges review of TVETA revocation of KIM accreditation
Kenya Institute of Management Head Office in Nairobi. PHOTO/Handout
In Summary

In a statement on Tuesday, the consumer lobby said while it does not condone institutions operating outside the law, it was “alarmed that TVETA’s notice makes zero provision for the protection of thousands of currently enrolled students who bear no responsibility for KIM’s institutional failures.”

The Consumer Federation of Kenya has called for an urgent review of a directive by the Technical and Vocational Education and Training Authority (TVETA) to revoke the accreditation of the Kenya Institute of Management (KIM), urging authorities to protect students affected by the decision.

In a statement on Tuesday, the consumer lobby said while it does not condone institutions operating outside the law, it was “alarmed that TVETA’s notice makes zero provision for the protection of thousands of currently enrolled students who bear no responsibility for KIM’s institutional failures.”

TVETA had on Monday announced the revocation of KIM’s accreditation and the closure of all its campuses, citing violations of the law.

The regulator said the institution had continued “to offer programs that are not approved and award academic qualifications in contravention of Section 17(3) of the TVET Act,” and engaged trainers without valid licenses.

It further warned that KIM “does not have the legal mandate to award qualifications,” adding that any certificates issued beyond 2018 “are not recognized for purposes of employment, further education, or professional advancement.”

However, the Consumer Federation of Kenya said the directive risks harming innocent learners who had enrolled in good faith. It noted that many students “paid tuition fees in good faith,” are “mid-programme with examinations pending,” and “hold legitimate expectations of completing their qualifications.”

The group warned that the abrupt closure could leave students facing “unemployment, visa complications, or professional setbacks through no fault of their own,” and insisted: “This must be reviewed asap.”

The federation is now urging regulators to strike a balance between enforcing standards and safeguarding student interests, emphasizing that quality assurance measures should not unfairly penalize learners.

In response, KIM said it had taken note of the regulator’s notice and was engaging authorities to resolve the matter.

In a press statement on Monday, the institution said it was “treating this matter with the utmost seriousness it deserves” and was “actively engaging the relevant regulatory authorities to address the issues raised and determine the appropriate course of action in line with the law.”

The institute also sought to reassure stakeholders, urging them “to remain calm and rely on official communication channels for accurate updates,” while promising “timely and transparent information as the situation evolves.”

Founded in 1954, KIM said it has remained committed to “professionalism, integrity and transparency,” even as uncertainty looms over the fate of thousands of students caught in the regulatory dispute.

Tags

COFEK quality assurance student protection TVETA Accreditation KIM TVET Act campus closure

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