COFEK moves to court over Sh93.68bn Gulf Energy oil deal
COFEK says the agreement was signed without public disclosure of its material terms or the process used to select Gulf Energy.
COFEK says the agreement was signed without public disclosure of its material terms or the process used to select Gulf Energy.
The dispute follows a September 14 letter from JKUAT stating that Barasa was not a student at the institution and that a certificate attributed to him for a Bachelor of Electrical and Electronic Engineering was not genuine. The matter has renewed scrutiny of the MP’s academic history
In its ruling, the court said COFEK had approached the Employment and Labour Relations Court (ELRC) as a public-interest organisation, yet it was not a party recognised by employment laws as being entitled to file a pre-employment dispute before the court.
The case names the Cabinet Secretary for Roads and Transport, the Kenya Airports Authority (Kenya Airports Authority), the National Treasury Cabinet Secretary and the Attorney-General as respondents.
Justice Nyaundi ruled that public interest cases cannot be ended through private agreements where constitutional issues remain unresolved, especially when broader public rights are involved. The judge directed that the consolidated petitions will proceed to hearing on May 25, 2026.
In a statement on Tuesday, the consumer lobby said while it does not condone institutions operating outside the law, it was “alarmed that TVETA’s notice makes zero provision for the protection of thousands of currently enrolled students who bear no responsibility for KIM’s institutional failures.”
In a statement on Sunday, COFEK said the situation is already evident in parts of the country, with “poisonous residues found in soils, market vegetables and waterways near Kisumu and Naivasha,” raising concerns over the safety of produce reaching consumers.
In a letter dated February 4, 2026, and sent to Consumer Federation of Kenya Secretary General Stephen Mutoro, JSC Secretary Winfridah Mokaya explained that ongoing legal processes and a parliamentary review prevent the commission from taking action.
The directive was delivered on 10 December 2025 by Justice Bahati Mwamuye after the Consumers Federation of Kenya (COFEK) filed an urgent application. In his ruling, the judge noted that the court had to act quickly because of the nature of the issues presented.