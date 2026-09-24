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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

COFEK

My degree is from Mt Kenya University, not JKUAT, says Didmus Barasa
Education and Career

My degree is from Mt Kenya University, not JKUAT, says Didmus Barasa

The dispute follows a September 14 letter from JKUAT stating that Barasa was not a student at the institution and that a certificate attributed to him for a Bachelor of Electrical and Electronic Engineering was not genuine. The matter has renewed scrutiny of the MP’s academic history

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High Court blocks withdrawal of Kenya–US health data case
News

High Court blocks withdrawal of Kenya–US health data case

Justice Nyaundi ruled that public interest cases cannot be ended through private agreements where constitutional issues remain unresolved, especially when broader public rights are involved. The judge directed that the consolidated petitions will proceed to hearing on May 25, 2026.

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