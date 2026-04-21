Ruto warns Kenyans abroad against relying on social media for news

President William Ruto has cautioned Kenyans living abroad against relying solely on social media for news about the country, warning that misinformation and politically driven narratives are distorting reality.

Speaking to Kenyans in Rome on Monday, the President urged the diaspora to verify information and remain cautious about what they consume online.

“If you go to social media today, you’ll think there is nothing good happening in Kenya. I ask you not to rely on social media for news about home,” he told the gathering.

President William Ruto addressing Kenyans in Rome,Italy on April 20,2026.PHOTO/PCS

Ruto said there was “a lot of deliberate misinformation aimed at achieving political and selfish ends,” adding that some actors were intentionally manipulating content to shape public perception.

The head of state stressed the importance of seeking credible sources of information, particularly for Kenyans living abroad who may not have direct access to developments on the ground.

At the same time, the President defended his administration’s track record, insisting that his focus remains on long-term national transformation rather than political cycles.

“My focus is not about the next General Election. I am focused on transforming Kenya,” he said.

He pointed to economic reforms as evidence of progress, noting that Kenya had avoided defaulting on its debt despite being flagged as high-risk in 2023.

“Many people predicted that six countries in Africa would default on debt. Out of the six, five defaulted. Kenya did not,” he said, attributing this to fiscal discipline and what he described as “tough decisions.”

Ruto also highlighted achievements in healthcare, citing the rollout of the Social Health Authority programme.

“As we speak, 30.6 million Kenyans have registered with SHA in the past 18 months compared to eight million in the 60 years of the defunct National Health Insurance Fund,” he said.

His remarks come as Kenya strengthen ties with Italy through the Italy-Kenya Action Plan 2026–2029 aimed at expanding cooperation in trade, infrastructure, energy, education, and security under the Mattei Plan for Africa.

Both countries committed to enhancing political dialogue, boosting investment flows, and promoting joint initiatives in sectors such as renewable energy, agriculture, and manufacturing.

The agreement also emphasises collaboration in science, technology, and innovation, including artificial intelligence and space development through the Malindi Space Centre.

Additionally, the plan prioritises skills development through Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programmes, as well as deeper people-to-people exchanges aimed at strengthening cultural and economic ties.

As Kenya positions itself as a key partner in Europe-Africa relations, Ruto told the diaspora that accurate information and sustained engagement would be critical in supporting the country’s development agenda.