PS Oluga urges shift from vertical HIV programmes

News · David Abonyo · April 20, 2026
PS Oluga urges shift from vertical HIV programmes
Principal Secretary for Medical Services, Dr Ouma Oluga during the opening of the 2026 HIV Coverage, Quality and Impact Network High-Level Meeting in Nairobi on April 20,2026.PHOTO/MoH
In Summary

Principal Secretary for Medical Services Dr Ouma Oluga says Kenya must move from vertical HIV programmes to integrated, people-centred care as it targets ending AIDS by 2030, while strengthening health systems and domestic financing.

Principal Secretary for Medical Services Dr Ouma Oluga has called for a major shift in Kenya’s HIV response, urging a move towards integrated, sustainable and locally driven systems as the country intensifies efforts to end AIDS as a public health threat by 2030.

Speaking in Nairobi while opening the 2026 HIV Coverage, Quality and Impact Network High-Level Meeting on Monday, Oluga warned that despite Kenya’s notable progress, the gains remain fragile and must be protected through stronger health systems and reduced dependence on external support.

He said Kenya is steadily advancing towards the UNAIDS 95-95-95 targets, noting that about 1.4 million people are currently living with HIV in the country. However, he stressed that the focus must now shift from vertical disease programmes to broader, people-centred care.

“Kenya is making steady progress towards ending AIDS as a public health threat by 2030… however, these gains remain fragile,” Dr Oluga said.

The high-level meeting brought together more than 260 participants from over 20 countries to deliberate on the future of the global HIV response and strategies for improving coverage, quality and impact.

Oluga challenged stakeholders to rethink HIV programming and integrate services across the health system, including maternal and child health, tuberculosis and non-communicable diseases.

He noted that Kenya is already embedding HIV services at community, primary and referral levels to improve continuity of care, efficiency and dignity for patients.

“We must move beyond vertical HIV programmes and adopt integrated, people-centred care that addresses broader health needs,” he said.

The Principal Secretary also highlighted that investments made in HIV programmes, particularly in laboratory systems, data infrastructure and community platforms, should now be leveraged to strengthen the wider health system.

He said these reforms align with Kenya’s Universal Health Coverage agenda, which seeks to improve financing, workforce capacity, service delivery and reduce reliance on donor funding.

While acknowledging continued support from partners such as PEPFAR, the Global Fund and ICAP at Columbia University, Oluga emphasised the need for stronger domestic ownership and sustainable financing mechanisms.

He further called for renewed focus on equity, urging targeted efforts to eliminate stigma and discrimination, especially among adolescents, young women and key populations who remain disproportionately affected.

Tags

UHC global fund PEPFAR HIV response UNAIDS 95-95-95 ICAP stigma and discrimination

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