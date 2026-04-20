Kisauni police arrest two suspects, recover stolen items in Barsheba and Kagujo

News · David Abonyo · April 20, 2026
Kisauni police arrest two suspects, recover stolen items in Barsheba and Kagujo
The Directorate of Criminal Investigations. PHOTO/NTV Kenya
In Summary

According to the National Police Service, officers from Mjambere Police Station apprehended the suspects following an intelligence-led operation that covered Barsheba, Kagujo, and surrounding areas.

Police in Kisauni Sub-County have arrested two suspected notorious criminals linked to a series of robberies and burglaries in Mombasa, recovering stolen household goods and electronics in a targeted operation in Barsheba and Kagujo areas.

According to the National Police Service, officers from Mjambere Police Station apprehended the suspects following an intelligence-led operation that covered Barsheba, Kagujo, and surrounding areas.

The two suspects are believed to be part of a wider criminal network behind multiple break-ins reported in Kisauni and Kadzandani.

“The duo is believed to be part of a criminal ring responsible for a string of robberies and burglaries within the Kisauni and Kadzandani areas,” the police said in a statement.

A significant cache of stolen household goods and electronics was recovered during the operation. The items were later positively identified by a victim, a 21-year-old student at the Technical University of Mombasa (TUM), who had earlier reported the theft from her home.

“The recovered items have been positively identified by a victim, a 21-year-old student at the Technical University of Mombasa (TUM), who had reported the theft earlier,” the statement noted.

Police said the suspects were immediately taken into custody at Mjambere Police Station, where they were processed ahead of their court appearance.

The suspects are expected to be arraigned today Monday, April 20, 2026, to face relevant charges linked to robbery and burglary.

“The suspects were placed in custody at Mjambere Police Station. They have been processed and are scheduled to be arraigned in court today, Monday 20 April 2026, to face relevant charges,” police confirmed.

The National Police Service also praised members of the public for their cooperation in providing timely information that led to the arrests, saying community intelligence played a key role in the operation.

“The National Police Service thanks members of the public whose timely information led to these arrests. We remain committed to ensuring the safety and security of all residents within Kisauni Sub-County and the whole country at large,” the statement added.

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National Police Service Kisauni Robbery burglary Mjambere Police Station

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