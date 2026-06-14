KETRACO energises Sh8.4 billion Isinya–Konza power line to boost Konza Technopolis supply

KETRACO has energised the Isinya–Konza 400kV transmission line and Konza Substation, boosting grid reliability and securing power supply for Konza Technopolis. The Sh8.4 billion project will strengthen electricity transmission across Kajiado, Machakos and Makueni counties while supporting Kenya's industrialisation and Vision 2030 ambitions.

In a statement issued on Sunday, KETRACO said the new infrastructure will also deliver reliable green energy to the country's flagship smart city.

The state-owned power transmission company described the development as a major milestone in efforts to strengthen Kenya's national electricity network and improve the quality and reliability of power supply in the lower eastern region.

According to KETRACO, the project comprises a 4km 400kV double-circuit transmission line, two 350MVA 400/132kV transformers and two 75MVA 132/66kV transformers installed at the Konza Substation. The infrastructure is expected to enhance power transfer capability, improve network stability and provide greater operational flexibility for the national grid.

KETRACO Acting Managing Director Eng. Kipkemoi Koskei said the energisation marks another significant achievement in the country's push to build a robust transmission system capable of meeting rising electricity demand.

"The successful energisation of the Isinya–Konza Transmission Line and Konza Substation strengthens the reliability of the national grid and guarantees quality power supply to Konza Technopolis and surrounding areas," he said.

"This project is critical in supporting industrialisation, attracting investments, and advancing Kenya's Vision 2030 development agenda," he added.

The Acting Managing Director noted that the project would facilitate the evacuation and distribution of electricity to the lower eastern region while improving the resilience and stability of the grid through enhanced interconnectivity and alternative power supply paths.

"KETRACO remains committed to developing and maintaining a robust transmission system that supports economic growth, regional integration, and universal access to reliable electricity," he said.

The project was financed jointly by the Export-Import Bank of China (Exim Bank of China) and the Government of Kenya at a cost of Sh8.4 billion, and executed by China Aerospace Construction Group Company Limited.

KETRACO said the development will significantly enhance electricity transmission capacity and improve access to power in Kajiado, Machakos and Makueni counties, supporting growing residential, commercial and industrial demand.

It added that Konza Technopolis will now benefit from reliable green energy sourced from Kipeto Wind Power, Olkaria geothermal power plants, the Lake Turkana Wind Power Project and hydroelectric power imported from Ethiopia through the national grid, helping secure a sustainable energy future for Kenya's premier smart city.