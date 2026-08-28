Skip to content
Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

electricity transmission

Ketraco warns Sh49bn shortfall could stall key electricity projects
News

Ketraco warns Sh49bn shortfall could stall key electricity projects

The delayed funding puts at risk projects designed to expand the network, create new transmission routes, and increase the capacity to carry power from domestic sources and neighboring countries. Ketraco says the funding gap could affect lines meant to strengthen areas where the grid is already overloaded and unreliable, highlighting the urgency of these developments.

By