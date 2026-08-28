KETRACO energises Nanyuki-Isiolo power line in major grid boost
The project comprises a 132kV single-circuit transmission line linking Nanyuki and Isiolo, a new 132kV substation in Isiolo and expansion works at the existing Nanyuki Substation.
The project comprises a 132kV single-circuit transmission line linking Nanyuki and Isiolo, a new 132kV substation in Isiolo and expansion works at the existing Nanyuki Substation.
The audit covers 13 financial years, from 2010/11 to 2022/23. It shows that the wayleave compensation programme was set at Sh17.02 billion, with Sh4.03 billion still outstanding.
In a statement issued on Sunday, KETRACO said the new infrastructure will also deliver reliable green energy to the country's flagship smart city.
The delayed funding puts at risk projects designed to expand the network, create new transmission routes, and increase the capacity to carry power from domestic sources and neighboring countries. Ketraco says the funding gap could affect lines meant to strengthen areas where the grid is already overloaded and unreliable, highlighting the urgency of these developments.