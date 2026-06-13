BFK sends 17 boxers to China for ranking points

The Boxing Federation of Kenya (BFK) will depart for China on Saturday evening with a team of 17 boxers for the second edition of the 2026 World Boxing Cup, set to take place in Guiyang City from June 15 to 21.

BFK President Anthony Otieno will lead the Kenyan delegation of 24 members, comprising 17 boxers and seven officials. The team is expected to arrive in China on Sunday, June 14.

"Constant exposure is a crucial component in raising boxing standards in Kenya and enabling our boxers to excel in major international competitions. It is for this reason that BFK highly appreciates President Ruto's support, through the Ministry in charge of Sports, for its continued efforts to expose our boxers to international competition," BFK said in a statement issued by Secretary General David Munuhe on Saturday afternoon.

The 2026 World Boxing Cup in China is the second leg of the international World Boxing Cup series and will bring together 333 elite boxers from 44 countries. The competition will feature top athletes from nations including the United States, Canada, Ireland, Italy and hosts China.

Kenya's 17 selected boxers will use the tournament to accumulate world ranking points and gain valuable international experience as the sport builds toward future Olympic Games.

Veteran light-heavyweight boxer Elizabeth Andiego will captain the team, with light-middleweight Boniface Mogunde serving as deputy captain after returning from an injury that ruled him out of the Kenya Open. The squad will be guided by head coach Musa Benjamin, deputy coach David Munuhe and trainer John Waweru.

Team Kenya for the World Boxing Cup

Women

Light-flyweight: Jane Wangare

Flyweight: Veronica "Pioneer" Mbithe, Lencer Akinyi

Bantamweight: Amina Martha Faki

Featherweight: Pauline Chege

Light-middleweight: Friza Asiko

Light-heavyweight: Elizabeth Andiego (Captain)

Men

Minimum weight: Silus Onyango

Bantamweight: Dennis Muthama

Lightweight: Ben Juma

Welterweight: Aloice Vincent

Light-middleweight: Boniface Mogunde (Deputy Captain)

Middleweight: Edwin Okong'o

Light-heavyweight: Robert Okaka

Cruiserweight: Humphrey Ochieng

Heavyweight: Peter Abuti

Super-heavyweight: Clinton Macharia

Officials