Government pledges more support for learners with visual impairment

The government has pledged to enhance support for learners with visual impairment through improved infrastructure, specialised learning resources and expanded access to inclusive education.

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba made the commitment during the 80th anniversary celebrations of Thika School for the Visually Impaired and the commemoration of International Albinism Awareness Day 2026.

Addressing stakeholders, parents, learners and education officials, Ogamba said the government recognizes the growing challenges facing institutions that serve learners with disabilities and remains committed to ensuring that no child is left behind.

"I know that increasing enrolment has continued to place pressure on existing facilities and staff and that the school faces significant costs associated with specialised instructional materials and equipment," he said.

The Cabinet Secretary announced that the government would support the school in improving its infrastructure and addressing resource gaps to enhance learning outcomes.

"As a Government, we are committed to promoting access, inclusion and quality in our education system. We will therefore support this institution in improving infrastructure and addressing other resource requirements to achieve the institution's full potential," he said.

The remarks came as Thika School for the Visually Impaired marked 80 years of service to learners with visual impairment.

Ogamba praised the institution for its contribution to inclusive education, describing it as a centre of excellence that has transformed thousands of lives over the decades.

"The history of Thika School for the Visually Impaired is a remarkable story of faith, compassion, service and transformation," he said.

He noted that the institution has grown significantly from its humble beginnings, expanding its programmes and facilities to meet the educational needs of learners from across Kenya and beyond.

The CS said the government's education reforms, particularly the Competency-Based Education system, are designed to recognize and nurture the diverse talents, abilities and aspirations of all learners, including those living with disabilities.

"The Competency-Based Education system is based on the recognition that learners possess different abilities, talents and aspirations. It therefore seeks to nurture these differences and provide every learner with an opportunity to succeed according to their strengths, interests and abilities," he said.

Ogamba said institutions such as Thika School for the Visually Impaired demonstrate how learners can excel when provided with the necessary support and opportunities.

The event also coincided with International Albinism Awareness Day and the 20th anniversary of the Albinism Society of Kenya.

The Cabinet Secretary commended the society for championing the rights of persons with albinism and helping combat discrimination and social exclusion.

He acknowledged that despite progress, persons with albinism continue to face stigma, discrimination and health-related challenges.

"These realities remind us that the work of building a fully inclusive society remains unfinished," he said.

Ogamba reaffirmed the government's commitment to protecting the rights of persons with disabilities and vulnerable groups through improved access to education, healthcare and public awareness initiatives.

He called on Kenyans to work collectively toward building a society founded on dignity, equality and inclusion, saying education remains one of the most powerful tools for transforming lives and expanding opportunities for all citizens.